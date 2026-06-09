Left wife, married mother-in-law? Viral Kanpur Dehat story sparks social media frenzy

New Delhi:

A strange relationship story from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat has grabbed widespread attention online after reports claimed that a man allegedly married his mother-in-law after leaving his wife. The unusual claim has triggered intense discussion across social media, with users reacting with a mix of shock, humour and criticism.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place in the Akbarpur area of Kanpur Dehat. While details remain limited, reports claim the man ended his relationship with his wife before entering into a court marriage with her mother. The reported development quickly became a talking point online, especially after a video linked to the couple began circulating on social media platforms.

How the unusual relationship came to light

According to reports, the viral video shows the couple holding what is said to be their marriage certificate while appealing to people to accept their relationship. The pair are also reportedly seen seeking blessings from the public following their decision.

Reports further claim that the mother-in-law and her son-in-law developed a close bond after the marriage of her daughter.

Despite the widespread attention the case has received online, no police complaint has reportedly been filed so far. Authorities have also not announced any legal action in connection with the matter.

As the video continued to spread, the alleged relationship became one of the most talked-about topics across social media platforms, generating thousands of reactions.

Social media can't stop talking about it

One user wrote, "The court clerk probably started the day expecting paperwork, not a family diagram requiring advanced geometry. This family tree took a U-turn, merged back into itself, and called it a life decision!!!"

Another commented, "Only middle class people think about their reputation in society where as poor don't care because it's normal for them whereas rich also don't care becuase they call it modernism,"

A third user joked, "Man in Kanpur married his mother-in-law. Now his ex-wife calls him 'Dad' and his kids call her 'Grandma-Wife.' Family tree is now a family pretzel."

Many users expressed disapproval of the alleged relationship.

One commenter wrote, "Men will be men. But what about this perverted woman? How can she ruin her own daughter's life?"

Another user said, "Somewhere a kid is trying to figure out whether to say 'grandma', 'stepmom' or just 'good morning.'"

Several reactions also came in the form of jokes and memes.

One user wrote, "Inhone 'Call me daddy' waala dialogue jara jyada hi seriously le liya!"

Another joked, "Ye kanpur vale kuch zyada advance hogye hai"

A separate comment referenced a popular television serial and read, "Ye rishta kya kehlata hai?"

Not all reactions were humorous. Some users expressed anger over the reported incident.

One social media user wrote, "This is one of the worst things a mother can do to her daughter. Ghor kalyug.. Doomed society"

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