Kids recruit dogs as fielders for cricket match in the hills; wholesome video wins hearts

New Delhi:

When you don't have enough players for a cricket match, you improvise. A group of children did exactly that, only their extra teammates happened to have four legs, plenty of energy and, as it turned out, some surprisingly handy fielding skills.

A video shared on X shows three to four young boys playing cricket against a picturesque hilly backdrop, with two dogs enthusiastically joining the action. A few cows can also be seen around the makeshift field. The unusual game has since caught people's attention online, particularly because the dogs seem to have figured out their roles rather well.

Dogs join children for cricket match

The children can be seen playing on uneven, rocky ground rather than anything resembling a conventional cricket pitch. That doesn't appear to bother them or their canine teammates.

One of the dogs seemingly takes up wicketkeeping duties and is seen catching the ball in its jaws. As the game continues, both dogs run around the field trying to retrieve the ball whenever it gets away.

In one particularly energetic bit of fielding, a dog chases the ball across the rocky hillside, jumps over large rocks and eventually brings it back towards the bowler.

Then comes perhaps the best moment of the match. One of the dogs manages to take a catch, apparently dismissing the batter in the process. The child looks visibly surprised by the unexpected wicket, while the dog simply carries on with its fielding duties.

The children and dogs appear to be thoroughly enjoying their unconventional cricket match. "Premium subscription of life," reads the text over the clip.

Internet loves the four-legged fielders

The exact location where the video was filmed has not been shared, but the clip has travelled widely online, with viewers enjoying both the scenic setting and the bond between the children and their dogs.

"That fielding deserves applause, and what a stunning place to play cricket," one user commented.

Another was impressed by how naturally the dogs joined the game, writing, "These dogs knew exactly what their job was."

One viewer loved the combination of the setting and its unusual fielders: "Cute teammates, serious fielders and cricket in a beautiful valley. That's quite a morning."

The clip also brought back childhood memories for some. "This takes me straight back to being a kid. My dog used to stand behind the wickets too," a person recalled.

Others simply envied the carefree scene. "This looks ridiculously peaceful. No Monday meetings, just cricket in the hills," one comment read.

Another person played along with the words appearing on the video, writing, "Dogs playing cricket with you in the hills really is the premium version of life."

And for one viewer, the dogs easily stole the show: "The fielders might occasionally have their own plans, but they're definitely the cutest players on the ground."

With children, cricket, a beautiful hillside and dogs who seem perfectly happy to chase down every loose ball, the clip has turned a simple game into a moment the internet couldn't help but enjoy.

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