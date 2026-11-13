Who is behind Jensen Huang's iconic black leather jacket look? Nvidia co-founder's old revelation resurfaces

An old interview featuring Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has resurfaced online amid the controversy surrounding his reported extramarital affairs and sudden resignation as the company's CEO. In the conversation, Huang spoke about his trademark black leather jacket, revealing that his wife, Lori Huang, and daughter, Madison, were responsible for putting together his signature style.

The exchange took place during a conversation with Ryan Patel, who brought up Huang's transformation from someone working at a fast-food restaurant to a recognisable figure in the technology industry. Asked whether he had imagined becoming a style icon during his early days at Denny's, Huang gave a brief but revealing answer: "I'm happy that my wife and my daughter dress me."

Jensen Huang's signature black leather jacket look

For years, Huang's black leather jacket, usually worn with a black T-shirt and dark jeans, became his defining public look. The understated combination made him instantly recognisable in Silicon Valley, much like Steve Jobs' famous black turtleneck.

In the same interview, Huang also spoke warmly about his relationship with Lori, whom he met while studying at Oregon State University. Patel asked him, "How has it been having Lori by your side for this entire journey?" Huang responded simply, "Incredible."

He also recalled that Lori had been his favourite and only lab partner during their college years.

What is the Jensen Huang affair controversy?

Huang's personal life has come under scrutiny following reports of an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a businesswoman suspected by US authorities of spying for China. The allegations prompted Nvidia to launch an independent investigation.

On November 8, the 63-year-old executive addressed the matter in an email to Nvidia employees, admitting that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologising to his family.

"I was unfaithful to my wife," Huang wrote. He also acknowledged the impact of his actions, adding, "My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

Further reports subsequently alleged that Huang had relationships with two other women associated with Nvidia. One of them was identified as Kimberly Powell, the company's vice-president of healthcare. Another report alleged that an unnamed female employee was also involved with the co-founder.

While Huang acknowledged his relationship with Alice Huang, he has not publicly addressed the other allegations.

Jensen Huang and Lori Huang's marriage and family

Jensen and Lori Huang have been married for more than 40 years. The couple first met as students at Oregon State University and have two children, Madison and Spencer, both in their 30s.

Both children work at Nvidia. Huang's comments in the resurfaced interview about his wife and daughter choosing his clothes have now drawn renewed attention as reports about his personal life continue to circulate.

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