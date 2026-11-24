A Japanese couple has tied the knot once again in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in a wedding ceremony held at a Radha-Krishna temple in Gomti Nagar. The couple, who had divorced in 2022 and later decided to remarry each other, celebrated their wedding in the presence of their children, friends and family on November 23.

The unusual wedding has drawn attention after a video of the couple speaking to news agency ANI surfaced on social media. The groom, identified as Hiro Chihara, described the ceremony as a precious experience and said the couple had wanted to celebrate their wedding in India. "It was a very precious experience that we could have such a beautiful wedding. We divorced in 2022 and remarried each other. We wanted to do it in India," Chihara told ANI.

Japanese couple chooses Lucknow for wedding ceremony

The couple exchanged wedding vows at the Radha-Krishna Temple in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, on November 23. Their children, friends and family members were present at the ceremony. The wedding was marked by traditional rituals, with the couple seen wearing garlands and participating in the ceremony at the temple. The visuals showed Chihara and his bride seated together during the celebrations, while family members and guests gathered around them.

The decision to hold the wedding in India made the occasion particularly special for the couple, who wanted to celebrate their remarriage with a traditional ceremony.

Groom calls wedding a precious experience

Speaking after the ceremony, Chihara reflected on the experience and expressed happiness at being able to have what he described as a beautiful wedding in India. He also shared that the couple had divorced in 2022 before deciding to marry each other again. While he did not elaborate on the circumstances of their divorce or what led to their decision to remarry, his comments highlighted their desire to celebrate their new beginning through a wedding ceremony in India.

The presence of their children, friends and family added to the occasion, as the couple marked their remarriage in Lucknow. The wedding has since attracted attention on social media, with the video offering a glimpse of the Japanese couple's celebrations at the temple.

(With inputs from ANI)

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