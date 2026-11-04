Jaipur sweet shop rolls out gold and silver-infused Diwali sweets, priced up to Rs 1.11 lakh per kg

Diwali is a time for lights, laughter and sweets, but a Jaipur sweet shop is adding a touch of luxury to the festive tradition. Tyohaar, located in the city's Vaishali Nagar area, is offering mithai infused with 24-carat edible gold and silver, with prices reaching Rs 1.11 lakh per kilogram.

Among its premium offerings are Swarna Mithai, coated with 24-carat edible gold foil and priced at Rs 1,111 per piece, and Chaandi Bhasam Bharat, which costs Rs 1,150 per piece. The shop's gold and silver sweets are drawing attention for their ingredients, elaborate presentation and premium packaging.

Gold and silver sweets come with a luxury price tag

Tyohaar's festive range includes 'Swarn Bhasm Paak', made with 24-carat edible gold, and 'Chaandi Bhasm Paak', made with silver ash. Prices for the sweets range from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.11 lakh per kilogram.

The gold mithai is presented in a jewellery box, adding to its premium appeal. Anjali Jain, a Chartered Accountant turned entrepreneur, is behind the creations. She said the idea came from her interest in Ayurveda and traditional Indian recipes, and her wish to make something that was both luxurious and meaningful.

(Image Source : PTI)Gold and silver-infused mithai displayed at Jaipur's Tyohaar sweet shop ahead of Diwali.

'Today, this sweet is the most expensive sweet in India'

"Today, this sweet is the most expensive sweet in India. Its price is Rs 1,11,000. Its appearance and packaging are also very premium. It is packed in a jewellery box, and its making includes Chilgoza, which is the most expensive and premium dry fruit today," Anjali told ANI.

She said the sweet is infused with real edible gold, also known as gold ash or Swarna Bhasma. It is also covered with gold work sourced from a Jain temple, which she described as cruelty-free. Saffron and pine nuts are used to finish the sweet.

"It is being infused with real edible gold, also called Gold Ashes. 24-carat gold, also known as Swarna Bhasma, is being infused in it. We are also applying Gold work on it, bought from a Jain temple, which is animal cruelty-free. It is coated with saffron and topped with pine nuts. Hence, its price is very high-end. The gold ash we have incorporated into it comes from Indian Ayurveda. So, anything that reflects Indian tradition is inherently priceless," she added.

(Image Source : PTI)Jaipur's Tyohaar sweet shop presents its luxury mithai collection for the festive season.

Diwali sweets draw on Indian tradition

Jain said her interest in Ayurveda and traditional recipes inspired her to create sweets that reflect Indian heritage while offering an opulent festive experience.

Diwali, known as the "festival of lights", is celebrated across India to mark the victory of good over evil. The festival commemorates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, the prosperity associated with Goddess Lakshmi and, for Sikhs, the release of Guru Hargobind Ji from imprisonment.

(Image Source : PTI)A look at the premium festive sweets attracting attention in Jaipur this Diwali.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

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