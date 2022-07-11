ITI students repair beds, stretchers, wheelchairs in Berhampur MKCG Hospital

Follow us on Image Source : ITI BERHAMPUR ITI students at Berhampur MKCG Hospital

In an out-the-way campaign, students of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) went to Berhampur’s largest government-run MKCG Hospital and started repairing hospital beds, fans, stretchers, wheelchairs, stabilizers and other equipment under the watchful eyes of their trainers.

A team of 20 ITI students, equipped with portable welding machines and tool kits, began repairing these items, that were lying defunct, inside the hospital. Hundreds of patients had been deprived of these facilities due to fans, hospital beds, stretchers, wheelchairs and stabilizers that were not working since months. In the process, these students gained valuable knowhow on how to solve real-life problems.

This campaign was part of a joint effort by ITI Berhampur led by its principal Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy and Dr Santosh Mishra of MKCG Hospital. Dr Mishra appreciated the efforts of the students and said this initiative would bring better results in future.

Dr Panigrahy said, he would be sending ITI students to other hospitals to learn the ropes of maintenance of hospital infrastructure.