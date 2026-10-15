Indian wife's Navratri bhajans keep waking Romanian husband, internet loves his reactions

An Indian woman married to a Romanian man has caught the internet's attention with a video showing what Navratri mornings look like in their household. The clip features Andrei Dumitriu waking up to a series of devotional songs, giving viewers a humorous glimpse into the festive routine he experiences with his Indian wife, Priya Batra.

Captioned "Navratri mornings with an Indian wife be like", the video has crossed one million views, with viewers enjoying Andrei's sleepy reactions as the bhajans keep playing.

Andrei wakes up to one bhajan after another

The video begins with Andrei waking up to the devotional song "Maiya Ka Chola". But the music does not stop there. He soon finds himself waking up to "Pyara Saja Hai Tera Dwaar Bhawani" as the Navratri morning continues.

In another part of the clip, Andrei walks into a room while yawning, only to start clapping along when "Meri Ankhiyon Ke Saamne Hi Rehna" plays. Similar moments follow, showing him navigating the musical routine with a mix of sleepiness and participation.

The video captures a familiar scene for many Indian households during Navratri, when devotional songs fill homes in the morning. For viewers, seeing Andrei experience the tradition alongside his Indian wife adds a playful twist to an everyday festive ritual.

Internet loves the couple's Navratri routine

The clip has attracted plenty of attention, with its simple humour and affectionate portrayal of married life making it easy to relate to. Andrei's journey from waking up groggily to clapping along has become the heart of the video.

One user wrote, "He may be Romanian, but Navratri has made him one of us."

Another said, "Bro came to India and got promoted to full-time bhakt."

A third commented, "The clapping after the yawn took me out."

Another reaction read, "He doesn't need an alarm anymore."

The video offers a light-hearted look at how cultural traditions become part of shared family life. Andrei's sleepy expressions and eventual clapping have helped turn an ordinary Navratri morning into a moment that has resonated with viewers online.

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