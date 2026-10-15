'Say Halo to Dewi': India's new AI avatar debuts in Indonesia during Navaratri and Durga Puja

India's digital diplomacy has a new face, and she comes with a rather divine name. Meet Dewi, the new AI avatar of the Embassy of India in Jakarta, introduced on social media during Navaratri and Durga Puja. With a festive launch and a friendly "Halo" for her followers, the virtual representative brings together technology, culture and a touch of symbolism.

Announcing Dewi's arrival on Tuesday, Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty said the AI avatar was ready to "guide her followers" on the auspicious occasion of Navaratri and Durga Puja. The embassy also invited people to connect with its new digital face, saying, "Follow us, and say Halo to Dewi!" Her name is especially fitting for her Indonesian home, where "Dewi" means goddess.

Who is Dewi, India's new AI avatar?

While the name has a divine connection, Dewi has a decidedly modern role. She is expected to help people find information about Indian culture, travel, scholarships, business and investment opportunities, as well as consular updates.

Introducing the initiative, the Indian mission said in a social media post, "Culture, travel, scholarships, business, investment opportunities and consular updates - all coming closer to you! Bringing you stories and updates from across the India-Indonesia partnership."

The post added, "Stay informed, stay connected!"

Rather than being just a festive digital introduction, Dewi is intended to make information about India and the wider India-Indonesia partnership easier to access. The initiative is aimed at Indians living in Indonesia as well as Indonesians interested in learning more about India, travelling there or exploring opportunities for study and business.

Why the AI avatar matters for India-Indonesia ties

Indonesia has a sizeable Indian-origin community, making it an important audience for the embassy's digital outreach. According to the Indian mission, around 1,30,000 Persons of Indian Origin and approximately 15,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) live in the country.

Most of the NRIs are professionals, including chartered accountants, teachers and engineers. Several regional and pan-Indian community associations are also active in Jakarta and other major Indonesian cities.

Dewi's role is to bring useful information and updates closer to these communities while reaching Indonesians interested in India. Her launch during Navaratri and Durga Puja adds a cultural connection to the initiative, with the embassy using an AI avatar to make its digital presence more accessible and engaging.

(With inputs from PTI)

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