'I'm happy I lost this one': Nithin Kamath loses ₹2.5 lakh fitness bet as Zerodha employee sheds 30 kg

New Delhi:

Most workplace bets involve coffee, cricket scores or office bragging rights. At Zerodha, one fitness challenge ended with CEO Nithin Kamath parting with ₹2.5 lakh and being perfectly happy about it.

The reason was simple. The person who won the bet also transformed his health in the process. Kamath recently shared the story on X, celebrating an employee's remarkable weight-loss journey and describing it as one bet he was glad to lose.

How the fitness bet began

The story came to light after Kamath reposted an Instagram update by Rohit Agarwala, a content and media strategist at Zerodha.

Sharing a photograph with the Zerodha co-founder, Agarwala wrote, "My biggest flex? That I won ₹2.5L from @nithinkamath on a health challenge."

But according to him, the money was never the most important part.

"The money is secondary. It's the push to take care of my health and lose 30kgs in the last year that has been the most rewarding. I don't think any other place can give you this kind of an opportunity @zerodhaonline," he wrote.

Kamath later shared the post on X and added his own reaction.

"I lost a fitness bet, and I'm happy I lost this one," he wrote.

The 30 kg weight-loss journey

In a separate Instagram video, Agarwala opened up about the journey that led to the transformation.

He revealed that around six months earlier, he had entered into a wager with 15 colleagues. The challenge was straightforward but ambitious. He had to reduce his weight from 95 kg to 75 kg by January.

Collectively, the group put about ₹1 lakh on the line, using the bet as a way to motivate employees who wanted to improve their health.

For Agarwala, the challenge arrived after years of struggling with weight management.

He admitted that losing weight had never come easily and that he had spent a long time trying to regain control of his fitness after putting the weight back on.

"Becoming fit felt like a dream," he said.

The Zerodha employee also credited the company's work culture for helping him stay committed to the goal.

"My company is very health-focused and it comes from the top. This was the change I needed in my life, which pushed me to take this seriously," he said.

His fitness journey had actually begun before the bet itself. Agarwala shared that he weighed 104 kg in April. By June, when the challenge officially started, he had already reduced his weight to 95 kg.

The effort continued over the following months and by January 8, he weighed 74.5 kg, comfortably surpassing his target.

Social media applauds the transformation

The story quickly struck a chord online, with many people focusing less on the money and more on the health achievement behind it.

Several users praised both Agarwala's dedication and Kamath's willingness to support the challenge.

One user commented, "Lost the bet but won at life! Congrats Rohit on the insane 30kg transformation – that's the real victory here. Nithin bhai, best way to lose money ever. This is what health challenges should be about. Massive respect to both of you."

Another wrote, "Thats amazing! Such kind of moves help people to remain motivated for long time."

A third user pointed out that the benefits went far beyond the prize money, commenting, "Here health benefits are more than the bet amount. Infact, You got much more in return."

One more user summed up the mood around the post, writing, "Amazing transformation! This is the best kind of bet to lose."

Judging by the reaction online, most people seemed to agree with Kamath. Losing ₹2.5 lakh may not feel great in most situations. Losing it because someone became healthier, however, is a different story altogether.

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