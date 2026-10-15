Hyderabad entrepreneur lets gym floor cleaner sit in Lamborghini, video nears 10 million views

A Lamborghini is the sort of car that can turn heads wherever it goes. But for one gym floor cleaner, seeing the luxury car regularly parked at his workplace was one thing. Getting the chance to sit behind its wheel was something else entirely. A video capturing the moment has gone viral, drawing nearly 10 million views and plenty of love for the man behind the gesture.

The video was shared by Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Kurapati Naga Venkata Rakesh Kumar, who explained that the moment meant more to him because it reminded him of his own early struggles. The text on the video reads, "When Lambo owner becomes a floor cleaner", but it is the story behind the clip that has struck a chord with viewers.

A small gesture with a bigger meaning

In his post, Kumar said he would see the cleaner every morning when he parked his Lamborghini at the gym. The scene was almost always the same: the cleaner, his floor-cleaning machine and a look of admiration whenever the car arrived.

One morning, the cleaner came over as Kumar was parking. The two shook hands and exchanged greetings. Later, Kumar noticed him admiring the car again and decided to do something about it. He handed him the keys and let him sit behind the wheel.

Kumar recalled seeing disbelief turn into pure joy as the cleaner settled into the driver's seat. For someone who had only been able to look at the car from a distance, the opportunity to experience it up close was clearly a special moment.

But there was a personal reason behind the gesture. Kumar said he had once been in a similar position himself, working as a salesperson and earning just Rs 800. Back then, he would approach supercar owners with the same excitement, only for many of them to ignore him.

He said that experience left him with a promise: if he ever reached a point where he owned such a car, he would not become one of the people who looked past others. In his post, he reflected on how respect, a handshake and a little encouragement cost nothing, yet can mean a great deal to someone with a dream.

"Dream big. Your turn is coming," he wrote, ending the post on a note of encouragement.

Social media users praise the gesture

The video has attracted a wave of appreciative reactions, with many users praising Kumar for remembering where he came from and treating the cleaner with warmth and respect.

"You have a pure heart, sir. Lots of respect, hats off," one user wrote, expressing admiration for the gesture. Another commented, "That's why he has a Lamborghini", suggesting that the entrepreneur's attitude was just as impressive as the car itself.

"Bro is literally a down-to-earth person forever," another user wrote, praising Kumar's humility. Someone else kept it simple: "Much respect for this man."

One commenter even called him the "King of Hyderabad", a nod to the generosity that has made the clip resonate with viewers.

The reactions have largely focused on the thought behind the moment rather than the Lamborghini itself. For many viewers, the appeal lies in Kumar recognising the cleaner's excitement and giving him an experience he might otherwise only have imagined.

With nearly 10 million views, the video has clearly struck a chord. And as Kumar's own story suggests, sometimes a small act of kindness can mean much more than the person offering it might realise.

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