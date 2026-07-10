How an Indian woman went from a Rs 45,000 monthly salary to living in Switzerland on her own terms

New Delhi:

An Indian content creator has sparked conversation online after sharing how she spent six months living in Switzerland without relying on a regular corporate job. Instead of a monthly salary, she says it was a combination of skills and multiple income streams that gave her the freedom to live and work from anywhere.

In a video posted on Instagram, Sneh Gaur reflected on her career journey, explaining how she moved away from a conventional office job and gradually built a business around the skills she had developed. Her story has since prompted many viewers to ask how she made the transition.

How a new skill changed her career

Gaur said she began her career in a corporate job where she earned around Rs 45,000 a month.

At the time, she believed success followed a familiar path.

"I thought that's what success looked like, get a degree, get a salary, get a job, get the next promotion," she said.

Over time, however, she realised she wanted something different.

"Freedom to choose where I live, freedom to travel, and freedom to work on things I genuinely cared about," she added.

Rather than continuing along the same career path, Gaur decided to learn Spanish.

According to her, that single decision created opportunities she had never expected. It eventually helped her move to Spain, meet people from different countries and gain international exposure.

She later turned that experience into a business by teaching Spanish before expanding into Spain travel guides, digital products, mentorship programmes for aspiring online entrepreneurs and content creators, as well as brand collaborations.

Building multiple income streams

Gaur said creating different sources of income meant she no longer depended on a company's salary.

"When I moved to Switzerland, I wasn't depending on a company's salary because my laptop and my remote team was enough," she said.

She also reflected on the role that learning a new skill played in changing her life.

"Sometimes the thing that changes your life isn't just a promotion, it's a skill," she said.

In the caption accompanying her video, Gaur wrote, "No job. No company salary. Still woke up in Switzerland every morning."

She further explained, "The honest answer is I built something while I was still in Spain that gave me the freedom to live wherever I wanted. No office. No boss. No permission needed. That's the only kind of freedom worth chasing."

Social media wants to know more

The post attracted plenty of reactions, with many viewers asking questions about her journey and how she managed to make the move.

"Please tell me," one user wrote.

Another asked, "Honest question on which visa did you stay for 6 months, normal resident permit of spain allow only 3 months or did you take the spanish citizenship?"

"How to apply," another person commented, while several others responded with heart and fire emojis.

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