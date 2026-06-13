High income, no loans, strong investments: Why this Mumbai professional still isn't satisfied

New Delhi:

A Mumbai professional's candid post about feeling unfulfilled despite earning well and investing aggressively has struck a chord with many people online. The post has sparked a broader discussion around a question that often comes up but is rarely answered clearly: can financial stability alone guarantee happiness at work?

The Reddit user painted a picture of a life that appears secure by most conventional standards. A strong household income, disciplined investments, a debt-free home and a reliable support system are all in place. Yet, Despite ticking many financial boxes, the man admitted to feeling increasingly dissatisfied with his professional journey.

Mumbai professional says financial success hasn't brought job satisfaction

In the now-viral post, the user revealed that his household earns more than Rs 3 lakh per month.

He also shared that the family invests nearly Rs 2.5 lakh every month. According to the post, the bulk of those investments go into equity mutual funds, while the remainder is allocated to instruments such as EPF, PPF and SSY.

The user described his financial position as stable and well planned.

He noted that the family owns a house, carries no debt and benefits from having close family nearby.

"Always born and raised in Mumbai with support system like parents and in laws available very close by," he wrote.

From the outside, everything seemed to be moving in the right direction.

But the post suggested a different reality.

(Image Source : REDDIT)The Reddit post

'I feel I deserve better compensation growth'

The professional explained that he has spent more than a decade with the same organisation.

While he acknowledged that the company offers a positive work environment and gives him freedom to make decisions, he said salary growth has remained relatively modest over the years, averaging around 8 per cent CAGR.

He reflected on how his career has evolved within the organisation.

"Last few years have good visibility. I am able to deliver the results," he wrote.

According to the user, recognition at work has improved considerably in recent years. However, he feels compensation has not kept pace with his contributions and performance.

That disconnect, he suggested, has become increasingly difficult to ignore.

Despite following a disciplined financial plan and consistently increasing his investments every year, he admitted to feeling emotionally exhausted and professionally stuck.

The user also shared that he had attempted to build a faceless YouTube channel as an additional source of income. So far, however, the venture has not produced the results he had hoped for.

He added that while his personal life remains largely stable, frustration around career growth has started affecting his overall emotional well-being.

What the internet said

The post quickly attracted responses from people offering advice, encouragement and alternative perspectives.

Some felt the solution was straightforward.

"If current organisation doesn't respect your work, find another which does. Sometimes it takes a while but it's worth it," one user wrote.

Another commenter echoed a similar sentiment.

"You can try to look for other opportunities outside your organisation which respects the compensation you really deserve."

Others believed the issue went beyond salary and career progression.

One user suggested, "It's a spiritual problem buddy, not a financial one. Search yourself."

Another took a different view and described the situation as a life-stage challenge rather than a workplace problem.

"I think it's a case of classic middle age crisis. You'll get over this soon," the commenter wrote.

The discussion resonated with many readers because it highlighted something often overlooked. Financial security can solve a lot of problems, but it does not automatically guarantee a sense of fulfilment. For some professionals, the gap between recognition, growth and personal expectations can remain a source of frustration even when the numbers appear to be in order.

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