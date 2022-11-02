Hansika Motwani's fiance Sohael Khaturiya: Know all about the businessman and their cute photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IHANSIKA Hansika Motwani and her fiance Sohael Khaturiya in Paris

Hansika Motwani who started her career as a child artist is all grown to tie the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Soheal Khaturiya. Recently the actress shared some glimpses of her dreamy proposal by her long-time beau and announced her engagement on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, Motwani is seen relishing a fairytale wedding proposal. Kathuria is shown to be on his knees, presenting Motwani with a ring, in front of the Eiffel Tower. Can’t get more romantic than this can it?

In the first photo, Sohael got down on his knees as he held Hansika's hands. The Eiffel Tower was seen in the background. The duo stood inside a heart sign made with red petals and white candles. The words 'marry me' was seen next to the decoration. The couple looked at the tower as fireworks burst near them. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Now and Forever (black heart emoji)." Sohael also commented, "I love you my life (red heart emoji) #NowAndForever."

As soon as the post went live, comments from fans and well-wishers poured in. Many of Motwani’s colleagues and friends from the industry congratulated the pair. Anushka Shetty, Khushbu, Sriya Reddy and badminton player PV Sindhu took to the comment section to wish the pair much happiness. Hansika has kept her love life under wraps till now. Reportedly, she will marry her friend and business partner on December 4. The wedding is set to take place in Rajasthan. An official announcement regarding their wedding is still awaited.

Anushka Shetty wrote, “Congratulations.” Varun Dhawan said, “Congratulation Hansika.” Sriya Reddy commented, “So so so happy for both of you! Love and happiness now and always. Jumping with joy.” Khushbu Sundar wrote, “Oh wow!! Congratulations my dear.. wishing you the best.”'

Hansika was last seen in the Tamil film Maha, which had a grand launch as it was her 50th film. Unfortunately, the film turned out to be a dud at the box office. Maha, which was released after a long delay in cinemas, featured Silambarasan in a cameo role. A revenge thriller, the film featured Silambarasan in the role of a pilot.

