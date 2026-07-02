'Had to hold back tears': Hyderabad techie recalls what happened after she questioned her pay at Goldman Sachs

New Delhi:

A Microsoft software engineer has gone viral after opening up about a conversation with her former manager at Goldman Sachs that completely changed the way she approaches salary negotiations. Her post has resonated with professionals across LinkedIn, many of whom said they had experienced similar realities in the workplace.

The Hyderabad-based engineer, Kriti Rohilla, reflected on the moment she questioned why she was earning less than colleagues doing the same job. What she learnt during that discussion, and what happened a few months later, ultimately reshaped her understanding of how compensation decisions are made in the corporate world.

Why she questioned her salary

In her LinkedIn post, Rohilla recalled a meeting that took place around three years into her time at Goldman Sachs.

"3 years into Goldman Sachs I asked my manager why I was being underpaid. I had to hold back tears in that meeting," she wrote.

She explained that the conversation was emotionally difficult, not because she feared her manager, but because she respected him.

"Having that conversation felt like asking a close friend to return borrowed money," she said.

According to Rohilla, her manager explained that her salary was based on the package she accepted when she joined the company.

"He explained that my compensation was benchmarked to my profile when I joined. I had come from a Tier 3 college with less than a year of experience, so my starting salary became the foundation for every increment that followed."

Reflecting on his explanation, she wrote, "His answer made sense. That was the problem. I had joined from a Tier 3 college with less than a year of experience. My starting salary was benchmarked to that. Every hike since had been built on that number."

She also admitted there was one thing she never said during the meeting.

"My work expectations were identical to the IIT hires at my level. But I had no offer in hand. So I had no ground to stand on," she wrote.

The job offer that changed everything

After that conversation, Rohilla quietly started applying for other jobs.

Around three months later, she received an offer from another company and decided to resign.

Within a week, she said the HR team contacted her and offered to match her new salary.

"That is when I understood something. My manager was not being unfair. He was being an employee. Optimising the outcome with the cards he had," she wrote.

Looking back, Rohilla said the experience completely changed how she views salary discussions.

"In corporate, nothing moves without a real stake on the table. Not because people are cruel. Because everyone is managing something above them too," she wrote.

She ended her post with the biggest lesson she took away from the experience.

"The painful truth is that leverage is not optional in these conversations. It is the conversation."

(Image Source : LINKEDIN)Kriti Rohilla's LinkedIn post

LinkedIn users relate to the experience

The post sparked a wider discussion, with many professionals agreeing that salary negotiations often depend on having another offer in hand.

One user wrote, "That's a sad reality. I've been on both sides of the table, and while managers often have genuine constraints, it's unfortunate that external leverage is what finally unlocks recognition."

Another commented, "Very true, Hard work is important, but knowing your value is important too."

A third user added, "This is an important lesson. Strong performance matters, but leverage changes the conversation. The best time to interview is when you're not desperate to leave."

Someone else summed it up by writing, "After all it's a business.. as they say, 'nothing personal'."

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