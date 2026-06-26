Gurugram CEO tells his own security guard to switch jobs for better pay; conversation goes viral | Watch

New Delhi:

A conversation between a Gurugram-based startup founder and the security guard at his office has caught the internet's attention after the executive encouraged the employee to switch to a better-paying role within the company's own ecosystem. The interaction has since gone viral, with many social media users discussing the earning potential of gig work.

The video was shared by Akash Gupta, founder and CEO of Zypp Electric, who jokingly described the moment as "Founder poaching his own employee." What followed was a candid discussion about salaries, career choices and the opportunities available in India's growing gig economy.

What happened?

Gupta shared the clip on social media with the text overlay, "Founder poaching his own employee," showing him chatting with a security guard employed at his office in Gurugram.

During the conversation, the security guard said he had joined Zypp around two months earlier and currently earned about Rs 18,000 a month.

When Gupta mentioned that delivery partners often earn more than security guards, the employee admitted he had already been thinking about making the switch.

Explaining his reasoning, the guard said the current job no longer felt worthwhile. He told Gupta he was planning to buy a vehicle and move into delivery work, where he believed the income would be much higher.

"12 ghante denge wahan toh Rs 1500-1600 ho jayega din ka (If I put in 12 hours there, I could earn Rs 1,500-1,600 a day)," he said, comparing it with his current earnings of around Rs 600 a day for similar working hours.

Gupta agreed that delivery partners could earn roughly Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 a month, although he also pointed out that the work was considerably more physically demanding.

Instead of discouraging the idea, Gupta encouraged the security guard to give it a try, saying there would be no problem because both jobs were part of the company's wider ecosystem.

In the caption accompanying the video, Gupta wrote, "Oops, I poached my own employee in my business," using the exchange to reflect on the opportunities emerging in India's gig economy.

He added, "Sometimes all it takes is one conversation to open up a new possibility," saying the employee's response to hearing about delivery earnings was not disbelief but curiosity.

Gupta concluded by describing the interaction as a reminder that many new opportunities begin with a simple thought: "Maybe, I can do that too."

Earlier viral conversation

Earlier this month, Gupta had also gone viral after sharing a conversation with a cab driver. In that video, the two discussed income, self-employment and the growing role of gig workers in India's evolving economy.

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