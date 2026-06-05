Gurgaon man earns Rs 40 lakh a year, drives a BMW and still feels poor. A doctor explains why

New Delhi:

Earning a high salary is often seen as the finish line. A comfortable home, a luxury car and a stable career are usually considered signs that someone has made it. Yet for many professionals, financial success does not always translate into peace of mind.

That idea is at the centre of a viral post shared by consultant oncologist Dr Sunny Garg, who recently recounted a conversation with a Gurgaon-based professional struggling with severe anxiety and insomnia. The story has since sparked a broader discussion online about comparison, self-worth and the pressure to keep up in an age dominated by social media success stories.

Doctor shares story of Gurgaon professional

According to Dr Garg, the man who visited him was 34 years old and appeared to be doing extremely well by most standards.

He earned roughly Rs 40 lakh annually, lived in a 2BHK apartment and drove a BMW.

Yet during the consultation, he made a statement that caught the doctor off guard.

"Doctor, I think I'm very poor. I can't sleep at night."

Rather than dismissing the comment, Dr Garg said he immediately recognised a pattern he has been noticing more frequently among urban professionals.

By conventional measures, the man belongs to one of the highest-earning groups in the country. However, the way he viewed his own success had changed.

According to the doctor, the issue was not income. It was comparison.

"Statistically, he's in the top 1% of earners in India. Yet he feels poor. Why? Because his reference point has shifted. Earlier, he compared himself to the neighbour in his village whose son worked as a clerk. Now he compares himself to a 28-year-old on LinkedIn who sold a startup and is sitting on Rs 80 crore."

Dr Garg described the phenomenon as a form of "modern poverty", where satisfaction becomes increasingly difficult because expectations rise faster than earnings.

Three questions that revealed the problem

To better understand what was driving the man's anxiety, Dr Garg asked him three simple questions.

The first was how many times during the previous year he had told himself, "I am enough."

The answer was straightforward. Never.

The second question focused on why he was working so hard to earn more money.

After thinking about it, the man admitted he did not have a clear answer. He was largely trying to keep pace with people around him who appeared to be moving ahead more quickly.

The final question was whether there was a single activity in his life that was not connected to money, career growth or professional achievement.

Once again, the answer was no.

Watch the video here:

'You stop being a human being and become a machine'

For Dr Garg, the conversation pointed towards something deeper than finances.

The problem, he said, was not a lack of money but a lack of purpose, fulfilment and identity beyond professional success.

"When money becomes the measure of every activity, you stop being a human being and become a machine," doctor said.

His observations resonated with many people online, particularly those who felt social media has intensified the habit of comparing personal achievements with carefully curated snapshots of other people's lives.

One user wrote, "OMG.... People should only focus on doing good karma... That's it... That's your life purpose... When your past karma is positive, everything else would be taken care of."

Another commented, "Comparison always kills the joy."

A third user connected the discussion to broader mental health concerns, writing, "Very well described. Working as a pharmacist. Decade ago highest prescribing drugs were anti hypertensive and now it is anti-depressants. And surprisingly the age group is starting from teenager and mid of thirties."

A fourth added, "Self-satisfaction is important, brother. Live your life instead of running a race with others. Just enjoy it, because everything here is temporary and will be left behind anyway."

The conversation may have started with one patient's confession, but judging by the reactions online, many people saw a little of themselves in it too.

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