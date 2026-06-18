Jonathan the tortoise: Meet the 194-year-old animal who is older than the telephone

New Delhi:

For many of us, living beyond 90 is considered a remarkable achievement. Reaching 100 years of age is even more extraordinary. Yet one tortoise has quietly surpassed every expectation of longevity, continuing to make history nearly two centuries after it was born.

Meet Jonathan, the world's oldest living land animal, who is believed to be at least 194 years old and still going strong. His incredible age has once again captured global attention after Guinness World Records reaffirmed his status as the oldest known living terrestrial animal on Earth.

Who is Jonathan?

Jonathan is a Seychelles giant tortoise who lives on the remote South Atlantic island of Saint Helena.

Experts believe he was born around 1832, making him older than the invention of the telephone, the light bulb and even modern photography. His age has been estimated based on records showing that he was already fully mature when he arrived on Saint Helena in 1882.

A living witness to history

To put Jonathan's age into perspective, he has lived through:

The reign of Queen Victoria

The American Civil War

Both World Wars

The invention of the automobile

The invention of the aeroplane

The rise of the internet

More than 40 US presidencies

Few living creatures have witnessed such a vast sweep of human history.

Still enjoying life at 194

Despite his advanced age, Jonathan remains surprisingly active.

Although he has lost much of his eyesight and sense of smell, his hearing remains strong. His caretakers ensure he receives a carefully monitored diet that includes bananas, lettuce, cucumbers and other fresh produce to help keep him healthy.

The death hoax that fooled the internet

Earlier this year, social media users were shocked by claims that Jonathan had died.

The rumour spread rapidly after a fake social media account posing as his veterinarian shared the false news online. The claim was later debunked, and officials confirmed that Jonathan was alive, well and continuing his peaceful life on Saint Helena.

Why Jonathan fascinates the world

Jonathan is much more than a record holder.

He has become a symbol of resilience, longevity and the remarkable lives that animals can lead when given proper care and protection. Nearly 200 years after his birth, he continues to inspire scientists, animal lovers and curious people around the world.

His story serves as a reminder that some of nature's most extraordinary achievements happen quietly, one year at a time.

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