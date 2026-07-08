Groom carries bride through flooded wedding venue in Indore. Viral video melts hearts

New Delhi:

What was meant to be a dream wedding in Indore quickly turned into a battle against the weather after relentless rain left the venue flooded. But instead of calling it off or delaying the ceremony, the bride and groom embraced the situation and carried on with smiles on their faces.

Video from the rain-soaked wedding has now gone viral, showing the groom carrying his bride through floodwater to the mandap so they could complete their wedding rituals. The heartwarming moment has won admiration online, with many calling it a celebration the couple will never forget.

Groom carries bride through flooded wedding venue

The wedding took place at a garden on CAT Road in Indore, where Purva and Vaibhav, the groom from Delhi, were set to tie the knot.

However, continuous rainfall in the city left the venue submerged before the ceremony could begin.

Indore has witnessed relentless showers over the past several days, receiving more than half of its average July rainfall within the first week of the month. The heavy rain caused widespread waterlogging across the city, including at the wedding venue.

By the time the rituals began, around 1.5 to 2 feet of water had collected around the mandap.

Guests were seen carefully making their way through the flooded venue to reach the dining area, while shoes and slippers floated across the water.

Despite the conditions, the couple decided not to postpone the ceremony.

One of the most memorable moments came when Vaibhav lifted Purva in his arms and carried her through the floodwater to the mandap so she would not have to step into the water.

The couple then completed all seven pheras while standing in ankle-deep water as rain continued to pour.

Once the wedding rituals were over, the groom again carried his bride through the flooded venue, this time towards the dining area.

Video from the ceremony showed the newlyweds smiling throughout the experience as family members and guests cheered them on.

Watch the video here:

Internet applauds the couple's spirit

The unusual wedding quickly drew attention across social media, with many users praising the couple for refusing to let the weather spoil one of the biggest days of their lives.

Several people joked that the newlyweds had quite literally taken their vows through "high waters", while others admired the positive attitude they maintained despite the flooded venue.

Many also singled out the groom's gesture of carrying the bride across the water, describing it as the most memorable moment from the rain-hit wedding.

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