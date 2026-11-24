Coca-Cola is reportedly preparing to bring back Gold Spot, the iconic orange-flavoured fizzy drink that once enjoyed a cult following in India. The proposed revival, nearly 26 years after the brand was discontinued, has already sparked nostalgia and speculation, particularly after a social media teaser featuring former India cricket captain MS Dhoni.

According to industry sources, the beverage major is planning to relaunch the India-born brand with a low-sugar or no-sugar formulation. The move is expected to cater to changing consumer preferences, with more people looking for beverages with reduced sugar content. A formal announcement is expected soon, although Coca-Cola has not officially confirmed the relaunch.

Gold Spot was launched in India in 1971 and became one of the country's best-known orange-flavoured carbonated drinks. Popular during the 1980s and 1990s, it was widely recognised for its distinctive taste and the tagline "The Zing Thing". The drink was discontinued in 2000 after Coca-Cola decided to streamline its beverage portfolio.

Why is Coca-Cola bringing Gold Spot back?

The reported comeback comes at a time when beverage companies are expanding their low-sugar and no-sugar offerings. Growing consumer awareness around sugar content, along with increasing regulatory attention on packaged beverages, has encouraged brands to rethink their product portfolios.

Reviving Gold Spot could give Coca-Cola an opportunity to combine nostalgia with a product proposition aimed at changing consumption habits. The brand's familiarity among consumers who grew up drinking it could also help generate interest among a new generation of buyers.

The company may retain its old tagline, "The Zing Thing", as it looks to reconnect with consumers who remember the orange fizzy drink. However, the final product formulation, packaging and launch details are yet to be officially announced.

How did Gold Spot become part of Coca-Cola?

Gold Spot became part of Coca-Cola's portfolio in 1993, when the Atlanta-headquartered beverage company acquired the aerated drinks business of Ramesh Chauhan-led Parle following its return to the Indian market.

The acquisition also brought popular Indian beverage brands such as Thums Up, Limca and Maaza under Coca-Cola's umbrella.

However, Gold Spot faced an unusual challenge within the company's own portfolio. Its orange flavour put it in direct competition with Coca-Cola's international brand Fanta.

The company eventually phased out Gold Spot in early 2000, reportedly to avoid overlap in the orange-flavoured carbonated drinks segment. While Gold Spot disappeared from the market, Thums Up and Maaza continued to grow. Thums Up is now a nearly two-billion-dollar brand, while Maaza has crossed the billion-dollar mark, according to the information provided.

Did MS Dhoni's photograph spark comeback speculation?

Adding to the excitement around the proposed revival, Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former India cricket captain MS Dhoni, recently shared an Instagram post featuring a Gold Spot can with Dhoni's photograph.

The teaser quickly fuelled speculation about the drink's possible return, with the photograph prompting questions about whether the cricketer could be associated with the brand's comeback.

It has also led to speculation about a possible celebrity endorsement. However, there is no confirmation yet that Dhoni has been signed as Gold Spot's brand ambassador or that he will be directly involved in the relaunch.

Coca-Cola faces growing competition in India's beverage market

The reported revival also comes amid intensifying competition in India's carbonated soft drinks market. Reliance Industries has been expanding its presence in the sector through Campa, the home-grown brand it relaunched in 2023.

Campa has challenged established players such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo through competitive pricing, lower-priced pack sizes, attractive trade margins and an expanding distribution network.

Meanwhile, India's non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage sector, which includes soft drinks, packaged water, juices, energy drinks, sports drinks and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, has continued to expand.

According to an industry report cited in the supplied information, the sector was valued at around Rs 1.40 lakh crore in FY26. It recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.33 per cent between FY20 and FY26 and is projected to reach Rs 2.56 lakh crore by FY31, with estimated annual growth of 12.76 per cent.

Coca-Cola's reported Gold Spot revival also comes as its bottling arm, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd (HCCBL), prepares for an initial public offering (IPO) in India.

For now, the return of Gold Spot remains unconfirmed. But with nostalgia, a possible new formulation and Dhoni's photograph adding to the buzz, the iconic orange drink has already found its way back into conversations.

(With inputs from PTI)

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