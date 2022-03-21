'Ghost Bird' aka Great Potoo's large eyes and haunting scream can give you goosebumps | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/VIRALHOG 'Ghost Bird' aka 'Great Potoo' scares woman

Every other day, netizens come across different and rare species of birds and animals that set the internet ablaze with their uniqueness. An unnamed woman in Magdalena, Colombia, attracted a lot of attention after she spotted the rare 'ghost bird' or the 'Great Potoo'. The bird, who she mistook for a piece of wood, terrified her with its freakishly big eyes and a big mouth.

At first, the woman thought that the camouflaged bird is a part of the fence in Chibolo, in the northern region of Magdalena. However, when she approached, it spooked her with its haunting scream. The video shared on the Viral Hog YouTube channel has been going viral since then. In the video, the ghost bird is seen seated still at first but then opens its large mouth to scream.

Talking about the encounter, the woman said, "The first time I saw him I thought it was a stick, but he moved and I approached him. The bird opened its eyes and mouth and scared me a lot, but being so strange I decided to take pictures and record videos. When I got closer I raised my hand, and he opened his mouth in reply. I've been to that farm about five times, neighbors in the sector say they've heard it before, but whoever saw was more than 15 years ago."

Meanwhile, the Great Potoo is a nocturnal bird that looks like an owl but does not belong to the same family. It feasts on large insects and small vertebrates. They are said to be commonly found in South America, mostly in Columbia.