'My honest rating': German traveller ranks over 20 Indian states, says Kerala has the best people

New Delhi:

Every traveller experiences a destination differently. While some remember the food, others cherish the people, landscapes or unforgettable adventures. A German traveller who has explored more than 20 Indian states has now shared his personal favourites, sparking an interesting conversation online.

Christian Betzmann, who frequently documents his travels across India on Instagram, posted his "honest rating" of different states based on categories such as hospitality, food, nature, architecture and adventure. The rankings quickly became popular on social media, with users sharing their own favourites.

His favourite experiences in India

Rather than ranking all the states, Betzmann picked a favourite for each category based on his personal experience. According to him, Punjab stood out as both the best religious destination and the state with the best hospitality. Kerala earned two honours as well, with Betzmann naming it home to the best people and the best natural beauty. For adventure, Meghalaya topped his list, while Nagaland impressed him with its tribes. Goa secured the top spot for both the best community and the best waterfalls.

The locations that made the biggest impact on Betzmann

Among individual destinations, Betzmann described Varanasi as the most intense place he visited. As far as monuments are concerned, the Taj Mahal impressed him the most. Rajasthan received high praise for both its architecture and cuisine, while Jaipur was his top choice for the best forts. When it came to mountains, Himachal Pradesh topped his list, where he also enjoyed the cleanest skies. He named Assam India's most underrated state, while Karnataka turned out to be the best destination for surfing. With regard to environmental conditions, Betzmann described Delhi as the most polluted place he visited.

One of the most memorable experiences during his travels was celebrating the festival of Holi.

Social media joins in

The post quickly went viral, and many users appreciated his attempt to highlight different Indian states instead of naming a single one as the best. Several people recommended that Betzmann explore more of South India and visit places such as Belur, Halebidu and Thanjavur for their historic temples.

Others joked that whenever a foreign traveller shares favourite places in India, people immediately start asking why their own state was left out. Many users also recommended that he visit West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Odisha during his future travels. Travel experiences often depend on personal interests and the unique experiences each traveller has along the way.

Although Betzmann's rankings received some criticism, his post inspired many people to appreciate India's diverse culture.

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