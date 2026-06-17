From Delhi Police to Australian real estate: Former Sub Inspector's career switch goes viral

New Delhi:

A former Delhi Police Sub-Inspector is drawing attention online after sharing how he left a secure government job in India and started a completely new life in Australia. His story, posted on Instagram, has resonated with many people for its mix of risk, uncertainty and persistence.

The post comes from Nishant Tomar, who now works as a real estate agent in Australia. Looking back on his journey, he described how a decision that once seemed risky eventually led him down a very different path than the one he had originally imagined.

From Delhi Police to Australia

Sharing a video on Instagram, Tomar reflected on the major career shift that changed the course of his life.

"Delhi Police Sub-Inspector to Australia to Home Owner to Real Estate Agent," he wrote.

He went on to explain the reasoning behind his move.

"A few years ago, I took a risk that many people thought was crazy. I left a secure government job in India, moved to Australia with uncertainty about the future, started from scratch, faced challenges, built my own home, and today I'm helping other families achieve the dream of owning their first home in Australia."

According to Tomar, the journey was far from straightforward.

There was uncertainty. There were challenges. And there was the reality of beginning again in a new country.

Still, he said the experience taught him valuable lessons.

"This journey wasn't about luck. It was about taking chances, adapting to a new country, and never giving up when things got difficult."

The video includes footage of Tomar in his Delhi Police uniform and notes that he left the force in 2023. It then moves through different moments from his life, offering viewers a brief look at his transition from India to Australia.

Who is Nishant Tomar?

According to his Instagram profile, Nishant Tomar is based in Adelaide, Australia.

At the time of writing, he has more than 77,000 followers on the platform.

Alongside sharing updates from his personal journey, Tomar regularly posts content related to Australia's property market. He also shares information and advice aimed at migrants who are planning to relocate to the country.

His story has attracted attention not only because of the career change itself, but because of the leap of faith it involved. Leaving behind a stable government position, starting over in a new country and eventually building a career in a completely different field is not a route many people take.

For Tomar, however, it is the path that brought him from policing in Delhi to helping families buy homes in Australia.

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