A video showing foreign women tourists collecting plastic waste along the banks of the Ganga in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, has caught the attention of social media users. The footage shows the visitors wearing gloves and carrying garbage bags as they pick up plastic wrappers, polythene and other waste scattered across the sandy riverbank and nearby rocks.

The video has triggered a wider conversation about civic sense, public cleanliness and the responsibility of people visiting India's religious and tourist destinations. While several users have praised the women for taking the initiative, others have questioned why visitors from abroad are cleaning a place that holds deep religious and cultural significance for millions of Indians.

Foreign tourists seen cleaning Ganga riverbank in Rishikesh

The video was shared on Instagram by the account @prasann_singh_6789. It shows several foreign women collecting plastic waste from the riverbank and putting it into black garbage bags. Wearing gloves, the women can be seen moving around the sandy stretch and rocky areas, picking up discarded plastic wrappers, polythene and other waste. Other tourists and small shops are also visible in the background.

Some reports have identified the location as the Shivpuri-Tapovan area near Rishikesh. However, the exact location has not been independently confirmed in the information available.

Video creator questions people's attitude towards the Ganga

The person recording the video can be heard making sarcastic remarks about the situation. He points out that while people visiting the Ganga often leave plastic and other waste behind, foreign tourists are taking the initiative to clean the riverbank. In the video, he says that visitors from other countries are trying to protect India's heritage while people themselves continue to pollute it.

He also questions the contradiction between treating the Ganga as a mother and throwing waste along its banks. His comments have added to the discussion around public behaviour and responsibility towards shared spaces.

Social media users praise the tourists' civic sense

The video has received mixed reactions online, with many users appreciating the women for stepping forward to clean the riverbank. Some comments highlighted the importance of being human and responsible, with phrases such as "Being Human first" and "Civic sense, bro" appearing among the reactions. Several users also pointed out that the women were doing something that everyone visiting the riverbank should take responsibility for. Others expressed disappointment over the habit of littering at public places and questioned when people would become more mindful of their surroundings.

Some users suggested that the tourists were not cleaning the area for social media attention but were simply treating cleanliness as a responsibility.

Ganga pollution and plastic waste remain concerns

The Ganga holds immense religious and cultural significance for millions of people. However, plastic waste and littering along its banks continue to be concerns at several popular religious and tourist destinations. Government initiatives such as Namami Gange have focused on the conservation and cleanliness of the river. However, keeping the ghats and surrounding areas clean also requires responsible behaviour from residents, vendors and tourists.

Rishikesh and Haridwar attract visitors for their religious importance, yoga centres, spiritual experiences and natural surroundings. The presence of plastic waste along these stretches can affect the environment as well as the experience of people visiting the river.

The viral video has once again brought attention to a simple but important message: keeping public spaces clean is not just the responsibility of government agencies or sanitation workers. It also depends on the everyday choices of people who use them.

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