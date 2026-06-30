European woman says this heartwarming Indian tradition doesn't exist in Europe

New Delhi:

Every country has its own traditions and customs that leave visitors pleasantly surprised. While some notice the food or festivals first, others are touched by the way people celebrate everyday moments.

A European woman living in India has now gone viral after sharing one cultural difference she has come to admire. In a video posted on Instagram, Gabi said she was pleasantly surprised to see Indians congratulating one another on buying a new phone, scooty or car.

'I never saw this happening in Europe'

Sharing her experience, Gabi said she found the habit both positive and heartwarming. According to her, people in India often congratulate friends and family on buying things such as a new phone, a new scooty or even a new car.

She added that she had never witnessed this kind of celebration while living in Europe. Calling it "so interesting", Gabi said she loves how people celebrate these small personal milestones and plans to continue sharing more cultural differences she notices between Europe and India.

Internet explains the tradition

The video quickly attracted attention online, with many users saying that celebrating small achievements has always been an important part of Indian culture.

One user wrote that there is nothing wrong with celebrating a simple life, while another joked that in South India, buying something new often means friends will immediately ask for a party.

Another user explained that people in India commonly distribute sweets after buying a new vehicle or electronic gadget, getting a new job, scoring good marks or graduating, as sharing sweets is considered a way to spread happiness and positivity.

Finding joy in the simplest moments

Several viewers felt that the video perfectly showed how India finds joy in simple things.

One user said that Indians know how to celebrate even the smallest moments in life, which is what makes the country special.

Another user humorously added that there are times when the phone costs less than the party demanded by friends.

A simple gesture that made a lasting impact

Congratulating someone on buying something new may seem like an ordinary gesture to most Indians. For Gabi, however, it was one of the cultural differences that stood out the most.

Her video has now sparked a positive discussion online about celebrating life's little milestones.

Also read: Gujarat woman's weight loss dream turns into a Rs 1.77 crore scam; three held in elaborate fraud scheme