Drunk man lies across 11,000-volt high-tension wires for hours in UP's Maharajganj | Watch

New Delhi:

Residents of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district were left alarmed after a man allegedly climbed an 11,000-volt electricity pole while under the influence of alcohol, prompting fears that the incident could end in tragedy. The unusual sight quickly became the talk of the area, drawing attention from nearby hamlets as well.

The man, identified as Deen Dayal, remained perched on the high-voltage structure for hours as villagers, police and electricity department officials worked together to bring him down safely. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the situation was eventually brought under control without any major mishap.

How the incident unfolded

The incident took place in Parsa Khurd village on Tuesday evening.

According to locals, Deen Dayal climbed the high-voltage electricity pole and stretched himself across the overhead power lines. As word spread through the village, residents rushed to the spot, with a large crowd gathering below and anxiously watching the situation unfold. Some people even recorded videos, while others tried to call out to him from below.

Villagers said a stroke of luck helped prevent a serious accident. According to them, electricity supply to the line had been cut just minutes before Deen Dayal climbed the pole. They believed the incident could have turned fatal had the line been live, given the high voltage involved.

As the man refused to come down, Bhitauli police coordinated with the electricity department to ensure the power supply remained suspended throughout the rescue operation. Officials remained cautious and monitored the situation closely.

For several hours, police personnel, electricity officials and local residents continued persuading him to climb down. Their efforts eventually paid off, and Deen Dayal descended safely, much to the relief of those gathered below, who had been watching the tense situation unfold.

What police said

Bhitauli Station House Officer Satyendra Kumar Rai said the man was intoxicated when he climbed the pole.

"A man under the influence of alcohol had climbed an electricity pole. We coordinated with the power department and persuaded him to come down safely. He was later handed over to his family members," Rai said.

No one was injured in the incident. Officials credited the swift coordination between the police and the electricity department with preventing what could have been a serious accident, noting that timely action played a key role.

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