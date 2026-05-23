Dog quietly joins school prayer in Sikkim, wholesome clip melts hearts online | Watch

New Delhi:

A regular morning assembly at a school in Sikkim ended up becoming an unexpectedly wholesome internet moment after a stray dog casually joined students during prayer time. The clip has now gone viral for being equal parts adorable and oddly peaceful.

The video was shared on Instagram by Prasnna Pakhrin, who captured the unusual scene during the school's morning assembly. What really caught people's attention was not just the dog's presence, but how naturally it seemed to fit into the routine.

Stray dog joins students during school assembly

In the now-viral video, students can be seen standing in neat lines while singing their morning prayer together.

As the camera moves across the assembly ground, a fluffy white stray dog suddenly appears in the frame. For a few seconds, the dog stands upright on its hind legs with its front paws raised, almost resembling a prayer pose.

The children around it continue the assembly calmly without reacting much, as though the dog had become part of the group already.

After standing for a moment, the dog quietly sits down beside the students and stays there peacefully while the assembly continues.

The clip was shared with the caption, "Who's there in the morning assembly?"

Watch the video here:

Internet calls the moment wholesome and hilarious

The video quickly picked up attention online, with users flooding the comments section with amused and emotional reactions.

Many people said the dog's calm behaviour made the scene feel strangely comforting. Some even joked that the animal looked more disciplined than most students during school assembly.

Others felt the dog almost seemed to be copying the children after quietly observing them for a while.

Several users also said the clip brought back memories of their own school days. A few joked that if assemblies had included dogs like this, students probably would not have tried so hard to skip them.

Some commenters described the moment as a small reminder of how naturally animals often adapt to human environments when they feel safe and comfortable.

The simplicity of the clip is probably what made it connect with so many people online. No chaos. No dramatic background music. Just a dog quietly attending morning assembly like it belonged there all along.

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