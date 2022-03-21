Dog abandoned at US animal shelter because owners claim he is 'gay'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOLLYWOODUNLOCKED The dog named Fezco is about four to five years old

A dog named Fezco was abandoned by his owners at an animal shelter in North Carolina after his owners suggested him as being 'gay.' According to media reports, an animal shelter known as Stanly County Animal Protective Services in Albemarle informed that Fezco was left by his parents after they found him humping another male dog. The dog is about four to five years old and is said to get along well with both humans and other animals.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), "Mounting or thrusting can be part of normal play behaviour for pets and not necessarily indicative of their sexuality." Dogs sometimes mount other animals "to display social status or control," the ASPCA mentioned.

The shelter is asking for volunteers who can house the pooch until he's adopted and finds his forever home. Ever since the news of Fezco's abandonment has gone viral on social media platforms, dog lovers have strongly reacted to it and have called out the owners.

One of the users said, "I'm in a mood and this right here just makes me wanna smack someone! If these people happen to be friends with me on FB, please unfriend me. I can't with this type of stupidity. Idiots. PLEASE get outta the gene pool & please someone don't let these people rescue an animal."

"Dogs hump any and everything. I hope a loving family adopt him," another user wrote.

Here's how netizens have been reacting on the Internet: