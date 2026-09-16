Diljit Dosanjh performed at woman's wedding in 2008. 18 years later, she watched him make history at Wembley

A Birmingham-based makeup artist has shared a striking throwback connecting two very different chapters of Diljit Dosanjh's career. In 2008, the Punjabi singer performed at her wedding. In 2026, she found herself watching him take the stage at Wembley Stadium.

The woman, who uses the Instagram handle mandimua_, posted two separate videos on Instagram, with both using a transition to connect the same two moments. The clips begin with footage of Diljit performing at her wedding in 2008 before switching to scenes from his Wembley performance in 2026. Together, the videos show just how much had changed between the two occasions.

From her wedding in 2008 to Diljit Dosanjh's Wembley show

The unusual connection quickly caught the attention of her followers. Many were amazed that the singer they were now watching perform at Wembley had also been on stage at her wedding nearly two decades earlier.

One follower called it a "crazy flex" and admitted to being jealous, while another said they had only just realised that the woman in the video was the same person whose wedding Diljit had performed at.

Another commenter said they had actually been thinking about Diljit performing at her wedding while watching his Wembley show. Others reacted with disbelief, writing, "No way!!! How did I not know this!!!!" and "No wayyyy! Complete full circle moment."

Someone else summed up the reaction with a playful comment: "Girl, you deserve lifetime VIP membership."

The two clips offer a neat before-and-after look at Diljit's rise, moving from a wedding performance in 2008 to one of the biggest stages in London in 2026.

Here, watch the videos:

Diljit Dosanjh calls Wembley a dream for Punjabis

Diljit took over Wembley Stadium on September 12, performing to a sold-out crowd of around 90,000 to 92,000 people. The concert marked him out as the first Punjabi artist to headline the iconic London venue.

Some reports have also referred to him as the first South Asian artist to headline Wembley Stadium.

Speaking about the milestone, Diljit said the occasion meant far more to him than a personal achievement. He described Wembley as a dream that had now become reality, while stressing that the moment was also significant for Punjabis and the next generation.

Rather than seeing the concert simply as a milestone in his own career, he said it represented something bigger for the entire community. The sight of Punjabis at Wembley, he explained, showed that a dream that once seemed distant had finally been realised. He also joked about his English, saying that although his English was not very good, his heart was.

For the Birmingham-based makeup artist, the significance was personal in a completely different way. She had seen Diljit perform at her wedding in 2008, and 18 years later, the two moments came together in a pair of transition videos as she watched him headline Wembley.

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