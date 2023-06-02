Delivery man breaks flower pot accidentally; apologises and replaces it with handwritten note

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ELIMCCANN Delivery man breaks flower pot accidentally

There are various stories about delivery men posted daily on social media. While some include pranks and negative reviews while others are truly heartfelt. A similar story has now gone viral on the internet in which a delivery man showed kindness to the customers after he received kindness from them. A user account named '@EliMcCann' shared the incident on Twitter and revealed that a man named Jordan accidentally broke the flower pot. He apologized and the owner asked him not to worry because it can happen with anyone. What the delivery man did next impressed everyone.

The user wrote, "Husband ordered food delivery tonight and the dude who brought it accidentally knocked over a pot on our porch and he called to apologize and offered to pay for it and I heard husband say "that could happen to anyone and you are a sweetheart who doesn't need to worry about this."" In other tweets, he said, "Imagine if everyone was like this sweet man."

A couple of days later, the Twitter user shared an update and revealed that the delivery man replaced the flower pot with a new one and also left a handwritten note. He said that because the customers were kind to him, he decided to replace the pot. The tweet feature the photo of the note and read, "The food delivery guy just dropped this off. I caught him as I was pulling up to the house and he was so sweet. I told him I tweeted about the interaction and that it went viral and he got a kick out of that."

Reacting to the incident, Twitter users dropped many comments. A user said, "think he just created sentimental value for this one; so it might not be "as nice" but I'll wager it's also better.." Another tweeted, "Did you tell UberEats this whole story? They need to be aware how special he is? I’m not gonna tag them but maybe you can." "I just love this entire story. Really fills my heart with joy!!," said the third user.

