'Gaadi chalate ho ya gundagardi karte ho?': Delhi woman's heated clash with cab driver over fare goes viral

New Delhi:

A video capturing a tense exchange between a cab driver and a woman over a disputed fare has been widely shared online, drawing attention for the sharply differing versions of events presented by both sides.

The incident is said to have occurred after the woman travelled from Noida to Laxmi Nagar in Delhi. According to the driver, she refused to pay once the ride ended. The woman, however, alleged misconduct and claimed she had not been dropped at the precise location she had requested.

Dispute over cab fare turns into heated argument

In the clip, which surfaced on X, the woman can be seen standing outside her residence, confronting the driver in a visibly agitated state.

She accused him of acting like a hooligan rather than a professional driver, saying, "Gaadi chalate ho ya gundagardi karte ho?" (Do you drive cab or just indulge in hooliganism?). She also insisted that he had left her on the opposite side of her home instead of at the exact address.

The driver, on his part, maintained that he had followed the route and drop-off point indicated on the ride-hailing app. He repeatedly stated that the trip had been completed as per the booking and that the passenger was refusing to settle the fare.

As the situation grew more heated, the woman accused him of inappropriate behaviour, saying, "Ek toh tu ladies se badtameezi kar raha hai." (Firstly, you are misbehaving with a woman), and attempted to grab his phone while he was recording the exchange.

The driver responded by warning her that the entire interaction had been captured on video and said he would involve the police if she continued to withhold payment.

At one stage, the woman openly challenged him, saying, "Paise leke dikha tu." (I dare you to take money from me).

Internet divided over the incident

The video has triggered a wave of reactions online, with viewers split over who might be in the wrong.

One user wrote, "Withholding payment from someone who has done their job is unfair. If there is a genuine dispute, it should be resolved through the proper channels."

Another commented, "The police should be called if there is a disagreement. Arguments like this only make the situation worse."

Some users suggested that the driver might also share responsibility, questioning why the passenger was not dropped exactly at her doorstep if that was feasible.

A number of people pointed out that without full context or additional details, it remains difficult to clearly establish who was at fault in the situation.

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