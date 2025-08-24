Delhi metro turns into a wrestling ring as two women clash over seat | Video A heated brawl between two women inside a Delhi Metro coach has gone viral. Though the exact reason behind the fight is unclear, it reportedly began over a seat despite plenty being empty.

New Delhi:

A new video from Delhi Metro has once again brought the spotlight back on the frequent fights and altercations erupting inside the city’s lifeline of public transport. In the latest viral clip, two women were seen engaging in a full-blown physical brawl inside a Metro coach, turning what should have been a routine commute into a scene straight out of a wrestling match.The video, reportedly recorded on the Violet Line near Badkhal Mor station, shows the women attacking each other with such aggression that viewers online have compared it to a WWE-style showdown.

Fight over a seat

The viral 23-second clip shows the two women pulling each other’s hair, slapping, and shoving one another. At one point, one of the women forcefully pushes the other onto a seat and climbs on top of her, continuing to strike blows. The scuffle continues even as the Metro doors open and passengers move in and out of the coach.

What has baffled viewers is the fact that several seats in the coach appear empty, yet the fight continues unabated. A fellow female passenger can be seen attempting to separate the two, but the brawling women are so aggressive that her efforts are largely in vain.

Netizens react

The video was shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the user handle @gharkekalesh, and has since garnered over 7 lakh views and thousands of reactions. Users have flooded the post with comments ranging from humorous to deeply concerned. One user wrote, “Welcome to Delhi Metro where there’s never a shortage of entertainment.” Another remarked, “Patience and tolerance seem to be vanishing from our society.” A third user offered a grim reflection: “In a city of 30 million, even one seat can trigger a war.”

While the exact cause of the fight remains officially unconfirmed, and DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) has not yet issued a statement.

Not the first time

This is not the first time videos of arguments or physical altercations inside Delhi Metro have gone viral. In recent months, several clips of fights sometimes over seats, sometimes over stepping on someone’s foot or brushing against someone in a crowded coach have surfaced, pointing to a larger behavioural concern.