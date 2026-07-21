Delhi family's home turns into a waterfall after ceiling springs a massive leak, video goes viral

New Delhi:

Buying a home is often the result of years of saving and planning. For one family in Delhi, however, that dream took a devastating turn when water suddenly began pouring through the ceiling of their apartment, leaving their living room submerged within minutes.

The incident surfaced after X user Sanju Goyal shared a video from inside the flat. The footage quickly spread across social media, with many users questioning the quality of construction and maintenance in residential housing societies.

Water pours through apartment ceiling

The video opens to a startling sight. Water can be seen gushing through the ceiling with such force that it resembles a waterfall inside the apartment. Within moments, the living room is flooded as water rushes across the floor.

Household furniture, including a black sofa and a white coffee table draped with a cloth, appears completely soaked. The ceiling and walls also show visible signs of damage caused by the continuous flow of water.

According to Goyal, the flooding allegedly began after a fire alarm pipeline connected to a flat on the 13th floor burst. She claimed the incident was the result of poor-quality pipeline work, which led to extensive damage inside the apartment.

She further alleged that the family had paid between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore for the flat, making the losses all the more painful.

Residents seek accountability

In her post, Goyal alleged that neither the builder nor the housing society's maintenance agency accepted responsibility for what happened.

She claimed that the affected residents have since filed an FIR against the maintenance agency, seeking accountability for the damage caused to their home.

Calling the incident "another form of corruption," Goyal also alleged that inferior construction materials had been used during the project's development.

People question construction quality

The video sparked widespread discussion online, with many users saying the incident raises serious questions about the quality of construction in modern residential complexes.

Several people pointed out that buying a home is a lifetime investment for most families and said any allegations of poor workmanship or negligence should be thoroughly investigated. They stressed that both the builder and those responsible for maintenance must be held accountable if lapses are established.

Others expressed sympathy for the family, saying it was heartbreaking to watch a newly purchased home suffer such extensive damage. Some remarked that the emotional toll on the residents was just as painful as the financial loss.

Many users also criticised the alleged use of substandard materials, arguing that homebuyers should not have to face such situations after investing crores in a property. Several called for strict action against anyone found responsible following a proper investigation.

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