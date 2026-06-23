'Chhoti behen ki tarah leke jaunga': Delhi cab driver comforts worried brother before sister's late-night ride

New Delhi:

A late-night cab ride from Delhi to Gurgaon has struck a chord online, not because of where it was headed, but because of a brief exchange that unfolded just before the journey began.

The moment, captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media, shows a concerned brother making sure his sister would be safe during the ride home. What followed was a simple gesture from the cab driver that many viewers have described as reassuring, wholesome and deeply human.

Cab driver's words win hearts online

The video was shared on X by Lakshay Mehta and shows a young woman getting into a cab at night while her brother stands nearby.

Like many siblings would, he appeared worried about her travelling alone and repeatedly reminded her to stay in touch during the journey from Delhi to Gurgaon.

As the conversation continued, the cab driver stepped in and offered to put the brother's concerns at ease.

According to the caption accompanying the video, the driver told him, "Take a picture of my number and address; it's written outside the car. She is my sister too."

The woman thanked him and replied, "Family worries. Thank you, bhaiya."

The driver then responded with a line that has particularly resonated with social media users.

"Don't worry. This is your brother's cab. Aaram se baitho."

Driver offers further reassurance

Wanting to reassure the family even further, he added, "Mera address likha hua hai, photo le lo, koi dikkat nahi hai" (My address is written there, you can take a picture of it, there is no problem).

Referring to the woman's brother, he continued, "Tumhara bhai YouTuber hai, chhoti behen ki tarah leke jaunga, koi tension na lo" (Your brother is a YouTuber; I will take her as if she were my younger sister, so don't worry).

He concluded by saying, "Bina tension ke baitho, socho ke apne bhai ke gaadi mein jaa rahe ho" (Sit comfortably without any tension. Think of it as travelling in your own brother's car).

Watch the video here:

Social media praises the driver's gesture

The interaction lasted only a few moments, but it was enough to leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Many people praised the driver for understanding the brother's concern and responding with empathy rather than irritation. Others said the exchange felt especially meaningful because it centred on something many families can relate to: worrying about the safety of loved ones travelling alone at night.

The clip has drawn widespread appreciation online, with users describing it as a reminder that kindness often shows up in the smallest interactions. At a time when stories about safety concerns frequently dominate conversations around travel, many felt the driver's words offered a refreshing example of trust, responsibility and compassion.

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