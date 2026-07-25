Dehradun woman alleges Rapido driver left her stranded in rain after route dispute, company responds

New Delhi:

A late-night ride in Dehradun has sparked a conversation online after a woman claimed a Rapido driver abandoned her and a friend midway through their journey during heavy rain. The incident, shared on Instagram, has since drawn attention from both social media users and the ride-hailing platform.

The woman alleged that the driver left them on the roadside after a disagreement over the route, forcing them to arrange another way home. Rapido has responded to the viral post, saying it is investigating the matter.

Woman shares ordeal in viral video

The incident was shared by Janvi Choudhary, an Instagram content creator from Dehradun, who described it as one of the worst travel experiences she has had.

In the video, Choudhary filmed herself while standing on the roadside in the rain. She claimed the driver dropped her and her male friend midway through the ride at around 8:30 pm before driving away without completing the journey.

According to her, he insisted on taking a route behind the hills, even though that route was not shown on the Rapido app. She added that being left stranded at around 8:30 pm was extremely frustrating.

Watch the video here:

Rapido responds as post gains attention

The video quickly gained traction on social media, prompting a response from Rapido in the comments section.

The company wrote, "This is completely unacceptable, and the safety and dignity of our customers are our highest priorities. Janvi, we want to investigate this on priority."

Social media users raise safety concerns

The incident also sparked a wider discussion about passenger safety, particularly for women using ride-hailing services.

Several users criticised the driver's alleged behaviour and called it unacceptable. Others shared similar experiences and urged women to remain cautious while travelling alone at night. Many also called on Rapido to investigate the allegations thoroughly and take appropriate action if the claims are found to be true.

A number of users further pointed out that being left stranded on a roadside during heavy rain after dark could have posed a serious safety risk.

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