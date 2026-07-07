'2-step verification': Couple ties hands with a dupatta during hill trek, internet reacts

New Delhi:

There is no dearth of interesting travel videos on social media platforms. Every once in a while, however, a simple video makes an impression and gets shared by thousands of people. Be it awe-inspiring views of nature or a funny mistake people make while travelling, people love sharing these videos as they have some relatable aspect to them. But this time, it's the ingenious idea that a couple had when hiking in the hills.

The now-famous video is one in which a man and his wife can be seen hiking through a hilly terrain. What made the video go viral, though, was not just the breathtaking view behind them but the unique way in which the husband ensured that they remained close all through the hike.

A dupatta becomes the safety rope

In the viral video, the couple is seen walking in a hilly area. While the man lifts his hand up to wave at the camera, it becomes apparent that both his and his wife's hands were tied together with a dupatta. It became the most talked-about part of the video.

Internet can't stop reacting

The video was shared on X by the account @magbhu55 with the caption, "During a hill trek, a couple tied their hands together using a dupatta." Since being posted, the clip has crossed over one lakh views and continues to attract reactions from social media users.

As expected, the comments section was filled with jokes. One user wrote, "Jaayenge toh dono saath mein." (If one goes, both will go together.)

Another quipped, "In ilaakon mein hathkadi ka vyapar phal-phool sakta hai." (The handcuff business could flourish in these areas.) A third joked, "Jab dono ko hi ek doosre par vishwas na ho, par trip bhi zaroori ho." (When neither trusts the other, but the trip is still important.) Another user summed it up with just two words: "2-step verification."

A light-hearted moment wins the internet

Travel videos don't always need dramatic adventures or breathtaking landscapes to go viral. Occasionally, an unforeseen and tiny gesture can make people smile. Whether the couple joined hands together as a convenient trekking trick or just to have some fun making a video, this video definitely amused many thousands on the internet. Based on the large number of hilarious comments, it appears that people are finding both the ingenuity of the couple and their humour amusing.

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