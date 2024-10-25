Controversy erupts over LSR College's pre-Diwali invitation: 'Will they Urduise LSR to make it more 'sickular?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The pre-Diwali Noor fest faces significant backlash on the internet.

A recent invite from Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) in Delhi has ignited a heated debate on social media, with some users accusing the institution of attempting to "Urduise" the festival of Diwali to promote a more secular image. The controversy centers around the college's invitation for its pre-Diwali celebration, which refers to the festival as "Noor" instead of the traditional term "Deepawali."

Social media backlash

The controversy began when user Shef Vaidya shared the invitation on X (formerly Twitter), expressing outrage over the college's choice of terminology. Vaidya questioned why the college would replace "Deepawali" with "Noor," sarcastically suggesting that the institution should also change its name to align with this new secular approach. Her post read, “So LSR sends out this #Deepavali invite, deliberately and consciously avoiding the word #Deepawali, and calling it Noor. Why don’t they change the name of the college as well? I mean why Sri Ram? Urduise that also, would be in keeping with ‘secularism’!”

Another user, Mr. Sinha, added fuel to the fire by highlighting past instances where the college has used alternative names for the festival. He pointed out that last year’s celebration was titled "Jashn-e-Abha" and criticised the college for allegedly trying to minimize Hindu celebrations. “Yes, this is the Diwali celebration program of Lady Shri Ram College, DU. Did you find the Diwali word? Diwali has become Noor, celebration is called Nazm-E-Bahar,” Sinha remarked.

Diverse Reactions

The backlash continued to escalate, with numerous users chiming in. One commenter, Rajat, voiced his frustration, stating, “This is ridiculous; they are making fun of the Hindu festivals! Why is there no action against such colleges?” Another user lamented the perceived dilution of Hindu culture, saying, “Desperate attempt to dilute the Hindu culture, copy and repackage. The Deepawali essence, feel & energy is totally absent.”

Critics have also expressed confusion about the term "Noor," with one user exclaiming, “This is utterly ridiculous, wth is Noor?” The uproar has sparked a broader conversation about the representation of Hindu festivals in educational institutions and the balance between secularism and cultural identity.

As of now, Lady Shri Ram College has not issued an official statement addressing the controversy. This incident highlights the sensitivities surrounding cultural representation and religious celebrations in contemporary India. While some advocate for a more inclusive approach to festivals, others feel that traditional elements should not be altered or replaced. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how Lady Shri Ram College will navigate this controversy and what it means for future celebrations.