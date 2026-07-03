Chinese man buys Rs 90,000 gym membership. Weeks later, he's asked to leave for smelling bad

New Delhi:

A gym in eastern China has made headlines after cancelling a member's long-term subscription over complaints about his body odour. The unusual decision has sparked discussion online, with many debating whether the gym handled the situation fairly.

The member, identified only as Shi, said he had been working out at the gym almost every day after signing up for a three-year membership. But just weeks later, he received a message informing him that his membership was being terminated because other members had repeatedly complained about the smell he allegedly left behind while exercising.

Gym cancels man's membership over body odour

According to the South China Morning Post, citing Zhejiang TV, Shi, who lives in Hangzhou in Zhejiang province, purchased a three-year gym membership in May 2025 for 6,388 yuan (around Rs 89,900 or US$940). The membership was valid until the end of April 2028.

Shi said he had lost a significant amount of weight about a decade ago, going from 125 kg to 80 kg. Since then, he has remained committed to fitness and regularly takes part in different sports.

After joining the gym, he worked out there five times a week.

However, on June 20, he received a message from the gym informing him that his membership was being cancelled following repeated complaints from other members.

"We thought it through carefully for a long time before making this decision. We will refund your money for the remaining time of your membership period," the gym told Shi.

The message continued, "We are already under pressure to do business amid the economic downturn and we are trying to treat each customer well. But many customers repeatedly complained to us that the strong odour in the gym had affected them. So we have to end your membership."

Shi said the gym refunded him 3,888 yuan (US$570). It also gave him a three-month membership card for another gym.

The gym later told local media that Shi sweated heavily and gave off a strong body odour. According to the gym, members frequently complained about an unpleasant smell around the equipment he had just used or whenever he walked past.

It also claimed that people avoided treadmills and exercise machines near him.

The gym said it had previously tried moving Shi to equipment in a corner and encouraged him to visit during quieter hours, but the complaints continued.

Shi acknowledged that he sweats heavily while exercising.

He said he usually carries several towels to wipe away sweat and cover gym equipment so that it does not inconvenience others.

Despite the complaints, Shi said he had hoped to continue using the gym because it was close to his home.

Man seeks help after gym termination

Hoping to find a solution, Shi took his case to a popular programme on Zhejiang TV.

The unusual incident has since attracted widespread attention online, with many debating whether the gym struck the right balance between accommodating one member and responding to complaints from others.

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