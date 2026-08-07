Chetan Bhagat dances to 'Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi' with IIT Delhi friends, internet has hilarious reactions

New Delhi:

When Chetan Bhagat got together with a few of his old IIT Delhi friends, they decided to do something slightly different from reminiscing about their college days. The group took on a popular social media dance trend, filming themselves on a staircase and putting the result out for the internet to judge.

And judge it did. While plenty of viewers enjoyed watching Bhagat and his friends simply having a laugh together, others found their attempt rather awkward. The comments soon became a mix of playful digs, criticism and people appreciating the group's willingness to join the trend.

Chetan Bhagat joins dance trend with IIT Delhi friends

Bhagat shared the video on Instagram and made it clear that the group wasn't taking its performance too seriously.

"We don't have the acting chops to match Anupam Kher. But we do have old IIT Delhi friends willing to embarrass themselves together," he wrote.

He followed it up with, "They say you're only as old as the trend you're willing to embarrass yourself doing."

The Anupam Kher reference came from a video the actor had shared a few days earlier. Kher was seen making a video to a Kishore Kumar song alongside Ranvir Shorey, Parvinn Dabass and Boman Irani.

Bhagat and his friends gave the trend their own spin, dancing to a new version of 'Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi' while positioned on a staircase. He tagged Nitin Singhal, Ajay Gupta and Manish Gupta in the post.

Internet reacts to Chetan Bhagat's dance video

Social media users had plenty to say about the performance. One person couldn't quite understand what had prompted Bhagat to join the trend, joking, "Chetan, what made you do this?"

Another saw it as an attempt to keep up with younger social media users and wrote, "This is what adapting to the new generation looks like."

One viewer had a particularly specific observation about the group, joking, "That fourth guy is giving major group-project energy: present throughout, contribution zero."

Not everyone was teasing them. Some viewers simply enjoyed seeing old friends having fun together. "Loved seeing you have fun with your old friends. Better to give it a go than sit on the sidelines. That's the spirit," one person commented.

Others were less convinced by Bhagat's newly discovered dancing skills. One person joked, "Some talents are probably better left undiscovered."

Another wondered about his unexpected change of direction, writing, "Chetan sir, when did you switch career tracks?"

"Sir, surely it didn't have to come to this," another user joked.

One viewer even imagined the experience inspiring Bhagat's next book, commenting, "Next bestseller: The Day I Accidentally Turned Gen Z."

Another suggested that writing remained his stronger suit: "Sir, books are definitely your zone. Maybe leave the dance trends to someone else."

Bhagat graduated from IIT Delhi with a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering in 1995 and later completed his MBA at IIM Ahmedabad. He went on to work as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong before eventually leaving the corporate world and becoming a full-time writer following the success of his bestselling novel 'Five Point Someone'.

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