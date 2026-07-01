CEO tells employee to attend wedding via Google Meet. His resignation email ends with an unexpected twist

New Delhi:

A resignation email has gone viral on LinkedIn after an employee quit his job over a rejected leave request for a wedding. At first glance, the email appears to be a polite acceptance of the company's decision. Then comes the final line, and it changes the entire story.

The screenshot was shared on LinkedIn by Pratik Shetty, who used it to spark a discussion about workplace culture and employee expectations. His post has since drawn widespread attention, with many users debating whether the employee's resignation was an overreaction or completely justified.

Employee's resignation email goes viral

In the email addressed to the company's CEO, the employee wrote, "Dear Mr Arjun. Please accept this as my formal resignation. I understand the project is a priority and respect the decision to decline my leave request. I also acknowledge your suggestion of attending the wedding via Google Meet, while continuing to support the team."

The email appeared fairly straightforward until its closing line.

"Unfortunately, that wouldn't be possible. I'm the groom."

Sharing the screenshot, Shetty wrote, "This employee resigned by emailing the CEO directly.... read till the end. Overreaction or completely justified?"

Take a look at the post here:

(Image Source : LINKEDIN)The resignation email shared on LinkedIn

Internet debates workplace culture

The post quickly prompted a wider conversation about workplace expectations and whether the employee's decision was justified.

Many LinkedIn users sided with the employee, arguing that expecting someone to attend their own wedding over Google Meet while continuing to work was unreasonable, particularly when the employee was the groom.

Others responded with humour, joking that if the company expected that level of dedication, it might as well have asked the HR department to organise the wedding too.

Several users also questioned how the CEO or the employee's reporting managers were unaware that the leave request was for his own wedding, suggesting it pointed to poor communication within the organisation.

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