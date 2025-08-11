Caught on camera: Man and lion spook each other outside Gujarat cement factory, both flee in panic The CCTV footage shows the man opening the gate and stepping out of the factory premises, only to spot the lion moments later. In the video, the man is seen panicking and running for safety, while the lion retreats at a similar pace.

Ahmedabad :

In a bizarre yet nerve-wracking turn of events, a late-night encounter between man and beast turned into an unplanned 100-meter dash—each in opposite directions. The incident occurred around 10 PM outside the Aadhar Cement Factory in Patapur village, Dungarpur, Gujarat’s Junagadh district, where lions roam around like confused night shift workers. A factory staffer, thinking it was just another mundane walk out the gate, came face-to-face with a full-grown lion—who, by the looks of it, seemed equally shocked to see a human casually step into its path.

Captured perfectly by CCTV, the man is seen stepping out, spotting the lion, and doing what any self-respecting civilian would do—sprint back inside like his life depended on it. The lion, not to be outdone in the drama department, promptly turned tail and bolted into the forest as though it had just seen a ghost.

Factory owner Sagar Kotecha, who clearly has nerves of steel, explained that lion sightings are fairly common in the area. “This is a forest zone. Lions walk by like it’s their colony,” he said. “But yes, when one shows up that close at 10 PM, it shakes you up—especially if you’re not expecting it.”

Kotecha confirmed that while the lions frequently stroll past the factory gates, they’ve never harmed anyone. “Still,” he added, “when a lion crosses your path, even if it’s the third time this week, you don’t exactly shake its paw and say hello.”

The now-viral video has viewers both amused and alarmed, showing just how blurred the lines between wild and human territory have become in parts of Gujarat. Social media users have dubbed it “the fastest mutual exit in wildlife history.”

In another episode of Animals on the Move, Karnataka’s Hampi Zoo is expecting some new residents soon. After losing two of its five tigers recently, the zoo is bringing in a male tiger from Mangaluru and possibly a female from Mysuru. A new hippopotamus is also en route, replacing one that recently passed away. However, thanks to monsoon rains, the animal relocation mission currently resembles a soggy jungle expedition.

Wildlife and humans: still struggling to coexist... but with surprisingly good cardio.