Cat wakes up from sleep moments before earthquake shakes room in Japan, video goes viral

New Delhi:

A cat's uncanny reaction moments before a powerful earthquake struck Japan has caught the internet's attention, with many viewers wondering whether animals can sense natural disasters before humans do. The viral clip captures the feline waking up abruptly just seconds before strong tremors begin shaking the room.

While the video has fuelled fresh speculation about animals predicting earthquakes, experts say there may be a scientific explanation behind such behaviour. The clip surfaced after a devastating earthquake hit Japan's Kyushu island, triggering widespread destruction and a major rescue operation.

Cat's reaction before earthquake goes viral

The now-viral video begins with a cat sleeping peacefully on a bed. Moments later, the animal suddenly jolts awake and begins scanning its surroundings with visible alertness, as though it has sensed that something is wrong.

Within seconds, the room is rocked by powerful tremors. Furniture and household items shake violently, with several objects falling as the earthquake strikes. The timing of the cat's reaction has left many social media users convinced that it sensed the quake before the shaking became apparent.

Watch the video here:

The clip emerged after a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's southwestern Kumamoto Prefecture on Kyushu island. The earthquake caused widespread destruction, triggered fires and left thousands of homes without electricity.

According to Japanese authorities, at least 13 people were killed, while several others were injured after buildings collapsed and trapped people beneath the rubble. Rescue teams have continued searching for survivors in the affected areas.

Can animals sense earthquakes?

Although the viral video has sparked widespread discussion about whether animals can predict earthquakes, experts say there is a possible scientific explanation for such behaviour.

According to a BBC report, many animals have highly developed sensory systems that allow them to detect subtle natural signals beyond human perception.

"Many animals, of course, are equipped with highly developed sensory apparatus that can read an array of natural signals on which their lives may depend – so it seems perfectly possible that some animals may be able to pick up any earthquake precursors," the report noted.

Scientists have not yet established a definitive mechanism by which animals can predict earthquakes. Even so, videos like this continue to fascinate researchers and the public alike, offering another glimpse into the remarkable instincts of the animal kingdom.

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