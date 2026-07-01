Car gets stuck on steep hairpin bend in Uttarakhand. Viral video sparks debate on India's driving schools

New Delhi:

A video from Uttarakhand’s Landour has caught a lot of attention online, and it is easy to see why. It shows a driver struggling to get a car up a steep hairpin bend, a situation that quickly turns tense. The car eventually makes it through with help from locals, but the moment has opened up a much bigger conversation about how well drivers in India are actually prepared for real-world conditions.

The clip was shared on X by Nikhil Saini, who believes the issue goes beyond one driver having a bad day. In his view, it points to a deeper gap in how people are trained before they get behind the wheel independently. His post has since prompted many others to reflect on their own experiences and question what driving lessons really cover.

Viral video sparks debate on driving lessons

The footage captures a tricky stretch of one of Landour’s winding mountain roads. The car is seen attempting to climb a steep incline, but each time it tries, it loses momentum and rolls back down slightly, unable to hold its position or push forward.

After several failed attempts, locals step in and physically push the vehicle uphill, helping it finally clear the bend. While the situation ends without any injuries, it leaves behind an uncomfortable question about whether this was just one driver’s struggle or something more widespread.

Reflecting on what he saw, Saini wrote, "Do our driving schools and driving licence tests really prepare people for real world driving challenges?"

He added, "I've seen many people struggle in difficult terrains and situations. Not everyone, but many."

According to him, the root of the problem lies in how driving is taught. "The reason is simple. Most driving schools teach you how to get a licence in a month, not how to handle steep roads, narrow mountain passes, emergency braking, bad weather, or other real driving conditions."

See the video:

Internet weighs in

The post clearly struck a chord, especially with people who have driven in hilly areas. Many pointed out that drivers who are used to city roads or highways rarely get any exposure to steep climbs, sharp bends or hill starts before they receive their licences.

Others took a more balanced view, saying that while not everyone needs to be an expert on mountain roads, basic training should still cover situations like hill starts, emergency braking, navigating tight curves and maintaining control on uneven terrain.

A common thread in the responses was concern about safety. Without hands-on experience in such conditions, drivers can find themselves overwhelmed when faced with unfamiliar terrain, which increases the risk not just for them, but also for passengers, pedestrians and other road users.

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