Captain Smit Machchhar's courage honoured with special cake at Mysuru Dasara 2026

A cake celebrating the courage of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who fought back after being attacked inside a cockpit during a flight, was among the highlights of the Mysuru Dasara festival celebrations in Karnataka on Tuesday, October 20.

The cake was part of a collection of themed creations that also featured Jaganmohan Palace during the reign of Krishnaraja Wadiyar III, Maharani Kempananjammani, known for her support for women's education, and a variety of birds and animals. The tribute to Machchhar brought attention to his actions during an incident that could have ended in tragedy for those aboard the aircraft.

Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery honoured

Machchhar's actions came after he was attacked by his co-pilot, Hammam al-Hammami, aboard a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv on September 30. The co-pilot allegedly struck him on the head with a crash axe inside the cockpit, leaving him seriously injured.

Despite repeatedly losing consciousness, Machchhar continued trying to regain control of the situation. He later recalled that he could not accept the possibility of dying and was determined to act to protect the people on board. His determination to keep going despite his injuries became a defining part of the story behind the tribute.

How the cockpit attack unfolded

Machchhar eventually managed to open the cockpit door, allowing cabin crew members, passengers and off-duty pilots to help restrain the attacker. The aircraft made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, and all 180 people on board disembarked safely.

The incident drew widespread attention, with Machchhar praised for prioritising passenger safety despite being seriously injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded his courage, saying his actions had helped avert a major tragedy. Modi spoke to the pilot over a video call on October 2 and wished him a speedy recovery.

Mysuru Dasara cakes celebrate history and courage

The cake dedicated to Machchhar featured alongside creations reflecting Karnataka's heritage and prominent historical figures. Jaganmohan Palace was represented in connection with the reign of Krishnaraja Wadiyar III, while another cake honoured Maharani Kempananjammani and her contribution to women's education.

Other designs showcased birds and animals, adding to the variety of themes on display. The inclusion of Machchhar's story brought a contemporary account of courage and quick thinking into the celebrations, alongside tributes to history, education and the natural world.

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