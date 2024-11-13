Burj Khalifa likely to lose its world’s tallest tower title, THIS building to replace it

Follow us on Image Source : X/OIIO Proposed Big Bend tower and Burj Khalifa tower

The iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building with the heigh 828 meters (2,717 feet), may lose its title. A new skyscraper planned to be built in the United States is set to replace Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

According to a report by The US Sun, an upcoming mega project of a skyscraper by Billionaires' Row - a group of ultra-luxury residential skyscrapers - in Midtown Manhattan, New York will break the record of the tallest building, currently owned by Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

With spanning 4,000 feet in a single, continuous upside-down in U shape, the proposed Big Bend tower project is set to become the world's tallest building.

Innovative shape of Big Bend tower

According to the media report, the ambitious project will come up with a unique design. Big Bend tower, which is designed by Ioannis Oikonomou of the architecture firm Oiio Studio, will be in a U-shape. The innovative shape of the proposed building is in the news for its design. U-shape design enables developers to cut down their overall costs while constructing taller buildings on smaller plots. The building would be seen curve mid-air and come back down - inverted U shape.

Image Source : OIIO Big Bend tower is designed by Ioannis Oikonomou of the architecture firm Oiio Studio

The architecture firm Oiio Studio's upside down U-shape was conceptualised aiming to circumvent zoning regulations restricting skyscraper height in Manhattan.

Burj Khalifa got world's tallest tower title in 2009

The Burj Khalifa, located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is the world's tallest building with a total height of 829.8 m (2,722 ft). The Burj Khalifa has been the tallest tower in the world since 2009, surpassing Taipei 101, the holder of that title since 2004.

