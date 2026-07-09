195 kisses in 30 seconds! Brazilian couple set adorable Guinness World Record

New Delhi:

Love was literally in the air for a Brazilian couple who turned their affection into a world record. Renato Bayma Gaia and his girlfriend Naiara Roberta Ribeiro de Marins have earned a place in the Guinness World Records by sharing an astonishing 195 kisses in just 30 seconds.

The achievement comes just in time for International Kissing Day, making the record even more special. For the couple, however, it wasn't just about setting a new benchmark. It was also about celebrating their relationship and creating a memorable milestone together.

Guinness World Record for most kisses in 30 seconds

Renato, 32, and Naiara, 33, teamed up to claim the title for the most kisses in 30 seconds by a pair, recording an impressive 195 kisses. The couple, both doctors from Brazil, said they wanted to attempt the record because they believe they are the "best couple in the world." They have been together for around a year and a half and worked together on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the record attempt, Renato was seen rapidly kissing Naiara's cheek while she smiled throughout the challenge. He wore the jersey of his favourite football club, São José E.C., for the special occasion.

Renato Bayma Gaia is no stranger to Guinness World Records

This isn't Renato's first appearance in the Guinness World Records. Over the years, he has broken several unusual records, including:

Fastest time to set up and topple 10 books (6.68 seconds)

Largest foot rotation (male) at 210.66 degrees

With his latest achievement, Renato believes he has now become the Brazilian with the highest number of Guinness World Records.

He also said he wanted his girlfriend's name to be recorded alongside his in the Guinness World Records history.

The couple is already eyeing another record

The record-breaking duo isn't stopping here. Renato and Naiara have already set their sights on another title — the most kisses in one minute by a pair.

The current record is held by Cherry Yoshitake (Mr Cherry) and Kumiko Shiratori from Japan, who managed 277 kisses in one minute.

The Brazilian couple hopes to surpass that milestone in the near future.

Renato hopes to inspire others through his achievements

For Renato, breaking records is about much more than personal success.

Speaking to Guinness World Records, he said he hopes his achievements spread positive messages and encourage others to chase their dreams. "I am a bone marrow donor, and I have ADHD. I want to prove that people with ADHD are capable of everything they want," he said.

He also hopes his record-breaking journey will inspire more people in Brazil to take on Guinness World Records challenges and believe in their own abilities.

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