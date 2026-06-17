Bihar woman recreates Michael Jackson's iconic moves in a saree, wins hearts online | Watch

New Delhi:

A woman from Bihar has found herself in the social media spotlight after a dance video set to Michael Jackson's Billie Jean began making the rounds online. The performance has caught people's attention for a simple reason. She isn't just dancing to the song. She's recreating some of the King of Pop's most famous moves while wearing a saree.

The contrast seems to have struck a chord with viewers. A traditional saree on one hand, Michael Jackson's unmistakable choreography on the other. Somehow, it works.

Bihar creator's Michael Jackson-inspired dance grabs attention

The video was shared by Komal Kumari, a Bihar-based content creator who regularly posts dance videos on Instagram.

As Billie Jean begins playing, Komal starts with a few poses instantly familiar to Michael Jackson fans. From there, she moves into a routine inspired by some of his best-known dance sequences.

There is no attempt to copy every move exactly. Instead, she blends elements of Jackson's style with her own performance, creating something that feels more like a tribute than an imitation.

The saree adds another layer to the video. Not because it is unexpected, but because she appears completely comfortable in it while performing steps that require speed, balance and confidence.

And that confidence shows throughout.

Watch the video here:

Viewers applaud the performance

It did not take long for the clip to gain traction.

Many viewers praised Komal's dancing skills, saying the performance stood on its own merit. For them, the appeal was not simply that she was dancing in a saree. It was the execution.

Others pointed out how effortlessly she appeared to move through choreography inspired by one of the most recognisable performers in music history.

There were also plenty of comments about Michael Jackson's lasting influence.

Some users joked that his music seems to live on through every generation, continuing to inspire dancers years after his passing. Others simply enjoyed seeing his iconic style interpreted in a different setting.

The comments section was filled with encouragement as well. Many urged Komal to keep posting similar videos and praised the energy she brought to the performance.

Sometimes a viral video is built around a complicated idea. This one wasn't.

A familiar song. A saree. A dancer clearly enjoying herself.

That combination turned out to be enough.

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