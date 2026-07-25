Bengaluru bus driver slaps, kicks accused after woman alleges sexual harassment, video goes viral

Bengaluru:

A woman has alleged that she was sexually harassed by a fellow passenger while travelling on a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus, an incident that has since gone viral on social media. The confrontation, captured on video, shows the accused being restrained after the woman raised an alarm.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday, July 23, on a BMTC bus operating along route 500D/40 between Hebbal and the Manyata Tech Park area in Bengaluru. Police and BMTC officials are now looking into the matter.

Woman confronts accused on moving bus

According to the woman's complaint, the accused touched her inappropriately during the journey. She immediately confronted him and alerted the bus driver, identified as Praveen, who stepped in to stop the situation from escalating.

The driver shut the bus doors to prevent the accused from fleeing. The bus appeared to have either stopped or slowed during the incident, with traffic visible outside, while the doors remained closed as the confrontation unfolded.

Viral video captures confrontation

A video of the incident, now widely shared on social media, shows the woman, dressed in a white top, confronting the accused near the front entrance of the bus while holding her mobile phone. The shirtless man stood nearby with what appeared to be a blue-striped cloth in his hand.

As tensions rose, the driver physically restrained the accused before slapping and kicking him. The altercation intensified after the man allegedly spat at the driver while being questioned. Another passenger wearing a brown shirt also helped restrain the accused.

The woman was also seen confronting the man and appeared to slap or push him as other passengers watched. Throughout the incident, the accused gestured defensively while being held near the front door of the bus.

Police and BMTC probe incident

The Bengaluru Police, along with BMTC officials, are investigating the matter and are working to identify whether any other individuals were involved in the incident.

At the time of writing, no police complaint had been filed and the authorities had not officially confirmed the woman's allegations. The identity of the accused has also not been made public. It also remains unclear whether BMTC has initiated an internal enquiry into the incident.

The viral video has sparked widespread discussion online. While many social media users praised the driver's intervention in support of the woman, others said the allegations should be investigated through due legal process.

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