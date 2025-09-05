Bengaluru auto driver upgrades seat with gaming chair. Internet says 'need to take care of back' A photo is going viral on social media in which an auto driver installed an ergonomic chair while he navigates through the city's traffic. This has left the internet stunned, with many users saying that it is important to take care of the back.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru is a city that is known for its innovations and creativity. But this time, it was the city's autorickshaw drivers who had stunned the internet with their creativity.

A photo is going viral on social media in which an auto driver installed an ergonomic chair while he navigates through the city's traffic. The photo was shared by a user, Narasimha Kanduri, on 'X' (previously Twitter), who said: "got blessed with an ergonomic auto today."

Replying to Narasimha, another user, Akhilesh Yadav, shared another photo in which an auto drive had installed a gaming chair. "Mine one had a gaming chair. Asked him to look to install a portable monitor to watch YouTube whole in traffic," he posted on 'X'.

Bengaluru auto drives' hack leaves internet stunned

The internet was stunned by the Bengaluru auto drives' hack. A user, Adarsh, wrote called the hack "Herman Miller Auto rickshaw edition". Another user, Naveen Sankar S, wrote: "Dang never seen one of these!"

A user, who goes by the name Arsh Rathod, said that this can happen only in India. Meanwhile, a user, Ankit Wagh, said that it is important to take care of the back.

Another user, Bro Mbaku, however, asked whether this hack was only for the drives or even for the passengers. "Ergonomic Auto… what next, luxury sedan vibes in a rickshaw? Only in India do we turn the most mundane rides into showcases of jugaad genius. The world isn’t just changing fast - Autos are leading the race!" said a user, Sajal Vikram Gupta, on 'X'.

A user, Bindu, said: "Additionally, they drive auto like they are actually in a game! And there is the option of reviving or extra lives."