Death can wait! UP's 80-year-old man organises his own 'terahvin', 900 people attend feast

In a departure from traditional customs, an 80-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district organised his own 'terahvin' ceremony while he was still alive. Chaudhary Baljor Singh, a resident of Johri village, hosted the ceremony on Sunday, bringing together around 900 people for a community feast. The unusual gathering also saw him perform the traditional 'pagdi' ceremony and hand over the responsibility of the family to his grandson, Mukul.

Usually, a terahvin is organised 13 days after a person's death, when family members and relatives gather to perform rituals and offer prayers in their memory. However, Baljor Singh decided to turn this tradition around by organising the ceremony during his lifetime. He remained present throughout the event, welcomed guests and participated in the feast alongside them. The event attracted considerable attention in the village and surrounding areas, with members of the Chaudhary community and Uttar Pradesh Minister of State KP Malik among those who attended.

Why did Baljor Singh organise his own terahvin?

Speaking about his unusual decision, Baljor Singh said he wanted to perform the rituals during his lifetime rather than leave them for his family after his death. He explained that he had seen people attend community feasts and wanted to bring everyone together while he was still alive. In an interaction, when asked why he decided to organise his own terahvin, the 80-year-old said he wanted to complete the arrangements himself. He also indicated that he did not want his family to face criticism or allegations over the arrangements after his death. "I am doing my own work myself," he said.

Baljor Singh also described the rituals performed during the gathering. A havan was conducted in the morning, followed by the pagdi ceremony. He said he would personally hand over his pagdi to his grandson, Mukul, as part of the ceremony.

The 80-year-old has three daughters and one grandson. His grandson Mukul is around 10 years old. Baljor Singh also shared that he owns around two bighas of land. His family members, relatives and other guests attended the gathering. The event was organised at his home in Johri village on Sunday. Large cooking vessels were placed in the courtyard, while cooks prepared a traditional feast for the guests. The menu included puris, raita, two varieties of vegetables and laddoos, among other dishes.

The programme began with a havan in the morning, followed by the community feast in the afternoon. Around 900 people attended the gathering.

Baljor Singh hands over family responsibility to grandson Mukul

One of the most significant moments of the ceremony was the traditional pagdi ritual. In many families, the ceremony is performed after the death of the family head to formally recognise the person who will take on family responsibilities. Baljor Singh chose to perform the ritual in his own presence. He handed over his pagdi to his grandson Mukul, symbolically passing on the family's responsibilities to the next generation.

His family includes his daughter Pinky, son-in-law Sukhpal, three granddaughters and grandson Mukul. The pagdi ceremony marked a significant moment for the family, as the 80-year-old personally participated in the transition of responsibilities.

Minister KP Malik attends the unusual ceremony

The event drew a large gathering of villagers and members of the Chaudhary community. Uttar Pradesh Minister of State KP Malik also attended the programme. Unlike a conventional terahvin, which is generally associated with mourning and remembrance after a person's death, the gathering in Johri village turned into an occasion for people to meet Baljor Singh and share a meal with him while he was present. By organising the ceremony during his lifetime, Baljor Singh brought together people from different parts of his social circle and performed the traditional pagdi ritual himself.

His decision has sparked conversations not only in Johri village but also in the surrounding areas, as he chose to fulfil his wish of hosting a community feast and handing over family responsibilities while he could still be part of the occasion.

Inputs by: Paras Jain

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