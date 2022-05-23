At 95, man gets married to the love of his life whom he met in a church 23 years ago

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Love sees no age! You must have heard about this a zillion times and seen many films and TV shows being produced on the theme. However, there are some rare ones who have been able to pull off the feat. Like this 95-year-old man, who married the love of his life only recently. As per a report in Wales Online, a man named Julian Moyle, 95, married Valerie Williams, 84, in the presence of selected friends and family.

The couple first met 23 years ago, in the same church in Cardiff, UK. However, it was only in February that Julian popped the question to Valerie and the couple got hitched at the Calvary Baptists Church.

"She's so so kind and giving you know," Mr Julian said about Ms Valerie, before adding: "I'm looking forward very much to your companionship."

"I can't remember any other marriages," Julian said, adding, “It's like Janus, who had a face on the front of his head and another one on the back of his head, so he could look into the future and into the past. It's like a new year, isn't it, in a way? So I'm looking very much to your companionship," when asked how it feels to be married.

It was an emotional day for the bride. While Valerie couldn't 'believe it', for Julian their wedding day was “marvellous” and “like a new year”. As the couple looks forward to “just being together,” they will be celebrating their honeymoon later this year with a trip to Julian's homeland, Australia.

"It's going to be a deferred honeymoon to Australia, where I will show Mrs Moyle off," he shared.